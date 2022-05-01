'Will not permit any...': New Army chief General Manoj Pande's stern message to China

General Manoj Pande said the situation at the Line of Actual Control as of date is normal.

Newly appointed Army chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday sent out a stern message to China that the elite force will not allow any change in the status quo and any loss of territory in the Eastern Ladakh region, where the two armies have been locked in a standoff for over two years. General Pande, however, said the standoff should be resolved through dialogue.

"The situation at the Line of Actual Control as of date is normal. The unilateral and provocative action by our adversary with an aim to alter the status quo by force has been adequately responded to... our troops are there in a very firm, resolute and peaceful manner and ensuring that there is no change in the status quo. We are very clear that we will not permit any change in the status quo and any loss of territory," he told ANI in an interview.

#WATCH | We are very clear that we will not permit any change in the status quo and any loss of territory: Army Chief General Manoj Pande to ANI on the India-China border issue pic.twitter.com/OzUyUSkcJJ May 1, 2022

On the western front, General Pande said the situation has been peaceful since India and Pakistan's DGMOs arrived at an understanding to end ceasefire violations.

"As far as the situation with Pakistan is concerned, the DGMOs arrived at an understanding a year ago that helped us in improve the situation for the civilian population on the ground on both sides of the LoC...On the contrary, we find that the number of terrorists operating has increased. Whilst on the LoC, the infiltration and violence levels have gone down but in the hinterland, there is no indication of that effect," he added.