'New area of work for me,' Pralhad Joshi says after taking charge of union education ministry

Pralhad Joshi was appointed the education minister after the resignation of his predecessor Dharmendra Pradhan over irregularities in various national-level examinations.

Newly-appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday (July 26) said that it was a "new area of work" for him. The statement came after Joshi held his first meeting with officials of the ministry. Joshi, a BJP veteran who already holds several ministerial portfolios, has assumed additional charge of the education ministry. Pralhad Joshi was appointed the education minister after the resignation of his predecessor Dharmendra Pradhan over irregularities in various national-level examinations.

On Sunday, Joshi said that he would prioritise understanding the functioning of the education ministry before delivering on promises. "I have been attending meetings to understand all the details and information about the ministry and its decisions. It is a new area of work for me, I have tried gaining best knowledge and have talked to senior officials. The department is quite big and thus I will prioritise understanding it first and then delivering," he told reporters.

On Saturday (July 25), Dharmendra Pradhan tendered his resignation as the Union Education Minister after a tenure of five years. He became only the second sitting minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resign amid public pressure. Pradhan's exit came amid nationwide student protests, demanding accountability and reforms in the education system. The epicentre of the protests was the Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where students had started a sit-in in mid-June. Educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk also undertook a 26-day hunger strike in support of students.

Who is Pralhad Joshi?

Pralhad Joshi, considered a trusted figure in the BJP's top brass, is a five-time member of parliament (MP). Besides the education ministry, the 63-year-old leader also holds the portfolios of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution as well as New and Renewable Energy. He has previously served as the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and the Minister for Coal and Mines. Joshi was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker before he joined the BJP.