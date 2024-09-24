Twitter
India

New airline from Uttar Pradesh gets govt approval, set to compete with IndiGo, Air India

The first scheduled airline from Uttar Pradesh has received approval to operate and aims to enhance connectivity between major cities with a modern fleet.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 06:51 PM IST

New airline from Uttar Pradesh gets govt approval, set to compete with IndiGo, Air India
New airline from Uttar Pradesh gets green signal
A new player is set to enter the Indian aviation sector with the launch of Shankh Air, which has recently received approval from the Civil Aviation Ministry. This airline marks a significant milestone as it will be the first scheduled airline based in Uttar Pradesh, establishing its operational hubs in Lucknow, the upcoming Jewar Airport in Noida, and New Delhi.

Before officially commencing operations, Shankh Air must secure approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the regulatory body overseeing aviation in India. According to information available on the airline's website, Shankh Air aims to facilitate connectivity between major cities across the nation, focusing specifically on routes with high demand but limited service options. This strategic approach is designed to enhance travel accessibility for passengers who may currently face challenges in booking flights on these under-served routes.

Shankh Air’s vision is to provide pan-India connectivity while emphasizing an ethos of “Easy flying” combined with an emotional touch for travelers. To ensure a comfortable flying experience, the airline will operate a modern fleet of Boeing aircraft, offering a twin-class, full-service experience. The airline is currently in the process of obtaining its No Objection Certificate (NOC) and is gearing up for its anticipated launch in the latter part of 2024.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has advised Shankh Air to adhere to regulations regarding Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and other operational guidelines. The NOC granted for the airline's operations will remain valid for three years, allowing ample time for the airline to establish its market presence.

In the broader context of the Indian aviation landscape, Shankh Air enters a competitive market currently dominated by IndiGo, which holds a 63% market share. Air India, now part of the Tata Group, is rapidly expanding its operations, with plans to merge its subsidiaries, including Vistara and AirAsia India, into its mainline operations. As Shankh Air prepares to take to the skies, it will be interesting to see how it carves out its niche in this dynamic and evolving industry.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
