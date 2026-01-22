New 72 km Namo Bharat rapid rail line to connect Ghaziabad, Greater Noida West, Jewar Airport, check key routes, stations and other details

Starting from Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad, this corridor will reach Noida International Airport, with a total length of 72.44 kilometers.

A significant development has emerged for the residents of the National Capital Region (NCR) who have been grappling with traffic jams and long hours of travel. The route for the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, aimed at making the journey from Ghaziabad to Noida Airport easier, has been finalised. This project is not just a train service but a high-tech corridor that will connect areas like Greater Noida West, Surajpur, and Kasna to the world. Within just five years, this corridor will not only simplify the journey to Jewar Airport but also reduce the distance to Delhi and Gurugram.

A meeting between officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has finalised the route and station layout. The project has been sent for approval to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The ministry will determine the financial model for the project.

Govt to invest Rs 20,360 crore for developmental work

An estimated investment of Rs 20,360 crore and a time frame of five years has been projected for this ambitious project. The proposal has been sent for final approval to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and according to officials, it will take approximately five years from the start of construction to completion.

72 km long corridor with 22 stations

The Namo Bharat corridor will act as a major connectivity link for the Delhi-NCR region. In addition to Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad, it will also connect Meerut with Jewar airport.

Starting from Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad, this corridor will reach Noida International Airport, with a total length of 72.44 kilometers. There will be a total of 22 stations on the entire route, with 11 operating as Rapid Rail and 11 as Metro stations. A 1.1-kilometer section within the airport complex will be underground.

A 14.2-kilometer long LRT (Light Rail Transit) project from Film City to the airport will also be included in this. The most important stop on this route will be Surajpur, which will be developed as a major junction. It will connect the proposed corridors between Gurugram, Faridabad, and Noida. Through this connectivity, passengers will be able to easily travel from IGI International Airport to Noida International Airport.

Shared track for Aqua metro and rapid rail

A unique feature of this project is that Aqua Line Metro and Rapid Rail will share a track for a 10-kilometer stretch from Char Murti Chowk to Knowledge Park-5. This 10-kilometer route will have six stations, where both services will use the same track and stations, resulting in significant cost savings.

The corridor will start from Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad, passing through Greater Noida West, Knowledge Park Five, Kasna, and Surajpur, entering the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area. This will provide direct and fast connectivity to the airport for millions of people in Ghaziabad, Noida West, and Greater Noida.