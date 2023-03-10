New 594 km expressway to Delhi-NCR: Cover UP in just 8 hours, these major cities to be linked

New 594 km expressway to Delhi-NCR: Cover UP in just 8 hours | File Photo

Travel from Uttar Pradesh to New Delhi will be lightning fast once the Ganga Expressway opens. The 594-km greenfield stretch will go through 12 districts of UP and substantially bring down the travel time to areas in and nearby the national capital Delhi.

The Ganga Expressway's first phase is underway. It will begin from Judapur Dandu in Prayagraj district and offer seamless travel till Bijauli in Meerut district. The project will connect major UP cities including Pratapgarh, Raebareli, Unnao, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Sambhal, Amroha, Bulandshahr and Hapur apart from Meerut and Prayagraj. Meerut and Prayagraj will also have the main toll plazas of the expressway

The Ganga Expressway is being constructed from scratch. It will open as a six-lane expressway. Based on future travel volume, it will have capability to be expanded to eight lanes. Among the key features of the Ganga Expressway will be a 3.5-km long airfield at Shahjahanpur. The expressway will have two bridges crossing rivers, namely a 960-mtr bridge over Ganga river and 720-mtr bridge over Ramganga.

As per reports, Ganga Expressway will have 12 more toll plazas apart from the source and destination toll plazas at Meerut and Prayagraj. From Meerut, the expressway will seamlessly connect to national capital Delhi, nearby economic hubs of Noida and Ghaziabad via the 96-km, 8-lane, access controlled Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

The expressway will also be connected to the Yamuna Expressway, the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the Purvanchal Expressway. It will reportedly bring down the distance from eastern UP to Delhi NCR from around 11-14 hours to 8-9 hours. Foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway was laid in December 2021 and it is expected to be completed in 2024.

