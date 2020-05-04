Never talked about charging migrant workers for train journey: Centre

Amid outrage over charging migrant workers for the train journey home during the coronavirus lockdown, the Centre on Monday said the government has not talked about charging anything from migrant labourers as 85% of the transportation cost is being borne by the railways and 15% by the state.

The Centre's clarification came after Congress president Sonia Gandhi said state units of the party would bear the cost of train tickets for migrants returning home.

Responding to a media query on the transport of migrant labourers via Shramik Special Trains, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal said, Government of India has not ever talked of charging workers for the train fare for these journeys. 85% of the transportation fare will be borne by Indian Railways and 15% by state governments.”

"The government’s guidelines clearly state that as an infection control measure, everyone is required to remain where they are. However, based on the request of states, permission has been given to run special trains for movement of stranded people such as migrant workers," he added.

"Based on the request of the states the process that started, under which a limited number of stranded migrant labourers have to be transported for a particular reason, is being coordinated by the state governments, except for one or two states," Agarwal said.

A political slugfest broke out on Monday over the issue of migrants being charged for their journey by railways. A notification by the Railways had said that it would not sell the ticket but states should instead collect the ticket price from passengers and hand it over to the department.

The opposition Congress offered to pay for the travel of the stranded workers.

The BJP hit back, saying the Railways was already bearing 8% of the travel cost and only 15% was being taken from the state governments.