Never saw the way women MPs were attacked today in Rajya Sabha: Sharad Pawar

The monsoon session of the Parliament that started on July 19 ended two days before the scheduled time after both houses were adjourned sine die. Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha was adjourned while the Rajya Sabha was also adjourned later after a major faceoff between the lawmakers with both government and opposition blaming each other for disrupting the proceedings.

There was a major uproar in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after the passage of the Constitution (127th) Amendment Bill, 2021. Later, there is also news of a scuffle in the House while Congress has accused women of being ill-treated.

On the ruckus, NCP leader Sharad Pawar said, "In my 55 years of parliamentary career, I never saw the way the women MPs were attacked today (in Rajya Sabha). More than 40 men and women were brought into the House from outside. It is painful. It is an attack on democracy."

After the uproar, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Today, the behavior of the government in the House was not right. Marshals were used against us in the House. Women were treated badly. It looked like a war was about to take place, so we decided not to participate in the proceedings of the House and went on a walkout."

On the other hand, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Today there was a positive discussion on the constitutional amendment. After this, the kind of scene shown in the Parliament destroyed its dignity."

"Opposition's intentions were on full display today. The way attempts were made to attack panel chairman, table staff & the secretary-general. In a condemnable incident, attempts were made to strangulate a woman security staff. Opposition members even tried to stop me & the parliamentary affairs minister from coming out of our chambers. This is unfortunate. Such behaviour should never be tolerated by the House & the country," Piyush Goyal, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, said.