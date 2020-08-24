Never said Rahul Gandhi levelled 'collusion with BJP' charge: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Earlier, media reports quoting sources said Azad had said he would resign if Rahul Gandhi`s "collusion with BJP" remark can be proven. Sources claimed that Rahul Gandhi said the writing a letter to Sonia Gandhi for reforms in party leadership was done in collusion with BJP.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday clarified that he never dared Rahul Gandhi to prove "collusion with BJP" remark, saying that he asked some colleagues outside CWC prove the charge.

Earlier, media reports quoting sources said Azad had said he would resign if Rahul Gandhi`s "collusion with BJP" remark can be proven. Sources claimed that Rahul Gandhi said the writing a letter to Sonia Gandhi for reforms in party leadership was done in collusion with BJP.

"What I said was, yesterday some Congressperson had said that we did it at behest of BJP & in that context I said "It is most unfortunate that some colleagues (outside CWC) have accused us of collusion with BJP, and if those people can prove this allegation, I will resign"," Azad said in a tweet.

"A section of media is wrongly attributing that, in CWC I told Shri Rahul Gandhi to prove that the letter written by us is in collusion with BJP-“let me make it very clear that Shri Rahul Gandhi has neither in CWC nor outside said that this letter was written at the behest of BJP"," he added.

Azad was present in the virtual meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) being held after 23 leaders wrote to party interim President Sonia Gandhi calling for sweeping reforms in the party.

Gandhi also questioned the timing of a letter to Sonia Gandhi by party colleagues for reforms in the party and criticised the move saying that it came when the interim party President was admitted to a hospital.

He also said that the letter was written at a time when Congress government in Rajasthan was facing a crisis, the right place to discuss what was written in the letter was CWC meeting and not the media, ANI report quoting sources said.

Earlier, another Congress leader Kapil Sibal withdrew his remarks regarding Rahul Gandhi's alleged remarks.

"Rahul Gandhi says `we are colluding with BJP` Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue Yet `we are colluding with the BJP`!" Sibal tweeted.

Later, Sibal withdrew his tweet and said, "Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. I, therefore, withdraw my tweet."

At the heated CWC meeting, Sonia Gandhi asked members to relieve her from the top post. The crucial meeting of the CWC is being held today after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for `full time` active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party`s condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Amarinder Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, PL Punia, KC Venugopal and AK Antony among others are present at the virtual meeting.

Sonia Gandhi was appointed as an interim President on August 10, 2019, by the CWC, after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief, taking the responsibility for party`s disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Congress seems divided over the issue. Gandhi family loyalists and Congress Chief Ministers took on the section of leaders who signed the letter and rallied behind the Gandhi family, calling for Sonia Gandhi to stay or Rahul Gandhi to take charge again.

(With ANI inputs)