‘Never lived for any post’: Navjot Singh Sidhu reacts to Channi being Congress’ CM face for Punjab polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced that the Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections 2022 will be Charanjit Singh Channi, who is the current CM of the state, ending the speculations of Navjot Singh Sidhu being the CM face from the party.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was also the frontrunner to be the party’s CM face in the state, reacted to the candidature of Charanjit Singh Channi, stating that he had never lived for any post, and will abide by the decision.

While addressing a virtual rally in Ludhiana, PTI quoted Navjot Singh Sidhu saying, “During 17 years of a political career, Sidhu never lived for any post, but always wanted Punjab's betterment and improvement in lives of its people.”

The Congress leader further praised the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, saying that he was the one who made the choice to make a Dalit the CM of Punjab last year. "It is a moment of change, Inqilab, one which can better lives of people," said Sidhu.

The cricketer-turned-politician further added, “We don't need anything, we only need Punjab's welfare. My love for Punjab always wanted its betterment.” The candidature of Channi ends the power tussle between the two Congress leaders, who were both the top runners for the CM face in Punjab.

Before the announcement, Sidhu had said in a tweet, “Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision. Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji, who comes to give clarity to Punjab. All will abide by his decision !!!”

He further attacked former Congress leader and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, saying that he is the one who “looted Punjab”. Sidhu said, “Now, Amarinder Singh talks of double engine. They are the ones who looted Punjab.”

After Rahul Gandhi announced the CM face in the state, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi welcomed his decision and said, “I thank everyone. This is a big battle which I can't fight alone. I don't have the money, courage to fight it. The people of Punjab will fight this battle.”

The Punjab assembly elections 2022 are set to take place on February 20, when people will cast their votes. The counting of the votes will be done on March 10.