Headlines

‘Never eaten beef nor…’: YouTuber Kamiya Jani clarifies amid Jagannath temple visit row; check post

WFI Election Row: Centre asks Indian Olympic Association to form ad-hoc panel to run wrestling body

‘Although late, there is…’: Geeta Phogat reacts to suspension of newly-elected WFI body

Arbaaz Khan wedding: Salim Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan arrive at Arpita Khan's Mumbai house

Nepal to send jewels, clothes, sweets for Ram Mandir consecration: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vicky Kaushal Creates History, Becomes Only Indian Actor To Be Followed By Instagram | Entertainment

‘Never eaten beef nor…’: YouTuber Kamiya Jani clarifies amid Jagannath temple visit row; check post

‘Although late, there is…’: Geeta Phogat reacts to suspension of newly-elected WFI body

8 amazing health benefits of chia seeds in winter

9 vitamin C-rich foods to brighten your plate

Sohail Khan, Raveena Tandon, Lulia Vantur arrive at Arbaaz Khan's wedding

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Vicky Kaushal Creates History, Becomes Only Indian Actor To Be Followed By Instagram | Entertainment

Pakistan Protest: Who Is Mahrang Baloch? The Woman Leading Baloch Protest In PAK Capital Islamabad

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

As Salaar breaks records, Prabhas fans slam astrologer Venu Swamy for predicting he will have to rebuild his career

Siddhant Chaturvedi says his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday was 'ice-breaker' for them: 'It never actually...'

HomeIndia

India

‘Never eaten beef nor…’: YouTuber Kamiya Jani clarifies amid Jagannath temple visit row; check post

Jani, the founder of Curly Tales and a food blogger, posted a video on her Instagram platform a day after Opposition Congress demanded an apology from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and a cultural outfit staged a demonstration in the state capital demanding action against her.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 06:23 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After her recent visit to Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri turned into a controversy, social media influencer Kamiya Jani on Sunday issued a clarification claiming that she is a Hindu and never consumed beef nor promoted it.

Jani, the founder of Curly Tales and a food blogger, posted a video on her Instagram platform a day after Opposition Congress demanded an apology from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and a cultural outfit staged a demonstration in the state capital demanding action against her.

The Opposition BJP has also made it an issue and demanded action aganst Jani and bureaucrat-turned-BJD leader VK Pandian, who allegedly facilitated her visit to the 12th century shrine.

In the video message, Jani said, “My aim behind visiting the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri was to seek blessing of the deity and inform people about the infrastructure development of the shrine. It is unfortunate that my visit has become controversial.”

Noting that the temple authorities have rules, Jani said, “I want to clarify that I haven’t broken any rule. I am a practicing Hindu. I have neither consumed beef nor promoted it.” Jani said that as a food blogger she has informed people about local cuisines of various places and that’s what happened in Kerala video, whose screenshots are being used. “This might be a misunderstanding. This clarification is to put an end to the misunderstanding,” she said in the video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamiya Jani (@kamiya_jani)

Earlier, the BJP projected her as a “beef eater” and also a promoter of beef consumption. The saffron party raised questions as to how she was allowed entry into the 12th century shrine which is strictly for only Hindus. The party demanded action against Jani and 5T (transformation initiative) chairman VK Pandian for allegedly facilitating her visit to the temple.

On the other hand, BJD MP Manas Mangaraj questioned the BJP for objecting to the visit of Jani to the Jaganath temple while the BJP government at the Centre was making documentaries by engaging Jani.

“BJP government appointed Kamiya Jani to make films on Hindu heritage and temples. She has gone to Chardham and Ayodhya to see Ram Lalla. And all of you love her for that,” Mangaraj said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday criticised the “total disregard” for the sanctity of the 12th-century shrine. “By facilitating entry of a beef promoter into the revered shrine, VK Pandian has shown utmost disregard to religion, history and spirituality,” Singh wrote on X while demanding immediate and serious action against those responsible.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday issued a calculated statement saying, “Lord Jagannath is the centre of faith for all Odias and Sanatanis. Therefore, nothing should be done to hurt the sentiments of people, knowingly or unknowingly. No one should play with Odias’ unwavering love, devotion and reverence for the Lord.” He refrained from making any direct reference to Jani.

OPCC president Sarat Pattnayak demanded an apology from Patnaik if Jani’s visit to the temple was done as per his instruction.

Shree Jagannath Sankruti Surakha Abhijan, a local outfit, also staged a demonstration in Bhubaneswar, demanding action against Jani and Pandian.

While Jani has issued clarification twice over the issue so far, Pandian has distanced himself from the matter and avoided questions on the row. “Jai Jagannth” was the reply of Pandian while asked to react over the matter.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Vinod Khanna refused to work opposite Amitabh Bachchan in this ensemble blockbuster, was replaced due to his...

    Mumbai Indians’ worries mount as new captain Hardik Pandya likely to miss IPL 2024

    IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh shine as India beat South Africa by 78 runs, clinch series 2-1

    PM Modi meets around 250 students of Jammu and Kashmir

    'I am sure....': Yuzvendra Chahal pens heartfelt note for wife Dhanashree Verma on wedding anniversary

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

    In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

    Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

    Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

    In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE