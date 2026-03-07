'Never depended on permission': India on Trump's 30-day Russian oil waiver over Iran war

In a statement, the central government said: "Despite rising tensions on the Hormuz Route, India's energy supply remains secure and stable. India has diversified its crude oil sources from 27 to 40 countries, ensuring multiple alternative supply routes."

The central government on Saturday said India continued to buy crude oil from any source offering the best price as uncertainty prevails over the war between the United States and Iran. India's energy supplies are secure despite the external disruptions, the government said in a statement. The Centre also said that New Delhi does not require permission from anyone to make its business decisions -- a response to US granting a monthlong "waiver" to India for buying Russian oil.

In a statement, the Centre said: "Despite rising tensions on the Hormuz Route, India's energy supply remains secure and stable. India has diversified its crude oil sources from 27 to 40 countries, ensuring multiple alternative supply routes. In the national interest, India purchases oil from wherever the most competitive and affordable rates are available."

The government added in the statement: "India has never depended on permission from any country to buy Russian oil...India is still importing Russian oil even in February 2026, and Russia is still India's largest crude oil supplier. For three years of the Russia-Ukraine war, India kept buying Russian oil despite US and EU objections. Imports increased significantly after 2022 due to discounted prices and refinery demand."

As per the government, India currently holds more than 250 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products in reserves and in the supply pipeline -- providing a buffer for seven or eight weeks of consumption. "India is a net exporter of refined products to the world - a position that reinforces, not undermines, its energy security," the Centre said. The US and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran late last week, killing its longtime leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since targeted American bases and other locations in countries across the Gulf region. The developments have hit global energy flows and shipping routes, pushing oil prices sharply higher.