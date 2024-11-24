Assam Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that he had "never claimed that the party would win the assembly election in Jharkhand and form the next government", news agency PTI reported.

“Whenever you (media) asked me here about Jharkhand, I said that it is a difficult state. I never claimed that we would win. It was a tough job for our party to fight there, but we did a good job under the given circumstances,” said Sarma.

Pertinent to note that the Assam CM was also the co-incharge of the BJP's election campaign in Jharkhand.

“Whenever we are unsuccessful in something, the failed attempt serves as a foundation for future success", he remarked.

Expressing gratitute towards the people of Jharkhand, he further said, "I spent a lot of time in the state but was unsuccessful in our mission. But I will always remember your love. I am thankful for all the love and support."

Ahead of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government formation in the state, Sarma emphasised that the government should address the issue of "infiltrators", which was promiently raised during the BJP's election campaign.

"No government should compromise on the matter of infiltration as the end result will be demographic change, which will impact all," he said.

Desipte facing a wave of anti-incumbency, the JMM-led alliance under Hemant Soren clinched a total of 56 out of 81 seats. The BJP-led alliance, on the other hand, won 24 seats.