‘Never bow for terrorists, support Nupur Sharma’: Dutch MP urges India ‘not to give in’ to Al Qaeda threat

File photo

Amid the controversy surrounding former BJP leader Nupur Sharma and the comments she made on Prophet Muhammad during a television debate, a politician from the Netherlands urges the Indian community to “support” the former party spokesperson.

Geert Wilders, who is a far-right political leader from the Netherlands, has shown his support for Nupur Sharma in the midst of the current controversy and has also asked India “not to bow” to the threats issued against the nation by the terrorist organization Al Qaeda.

The Dutch MP, in a tweet regarding the Nupur Sharma controversy, asked Indians to never "give in to Islamic terrorists like Al Qaida as they represent barbarism". He further said that Sharma was speaking the truth, and he has received multiple death threats.

Wilders said on Twitter, “Never give in to Islamic terrorists like Al-Qaida, they represent barbarism. The whole Indian nation should rally around Nupur Sharma now and support her. Al Qaida and the Taliban put me on their hit list years ago. One lesson: never bow for terrorists. Never!”

After a few hours, the Dutch political leader said, “I receive many death threats now from Muslims who want to kill me for supporting Nupur Sharma who spoke the truth and nothing but the truth about Muhammad and Aisha.”

“My message to them: go to hell. You have no morals. We stand for the truth. We stand for freedom,” Wilders further added.

A few days back, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) suspended former party spokesperson Nupur Sharma for making alleged derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad, which attracted international backlash from many Islamic and Gulf countries.

Sharma later apologized for her comments and said that she has been receiving rape and death threats. The former BJP member, and her family, have since been provided security by the Delhi Police over the number of threats that she has received for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Countries like Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait have openly condemned Sharma for her comments, and have demanded a public apology from India for the remarks.

