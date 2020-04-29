Neuroendocrine tumour (NET): Explaining the disease that killed Irrfan Khan; here's causes, symptoms, treatments

Headlines

This Indian movie made in Rs 5 crore has collected over Rs 30 crore at box office in 11 days

Meet Riti Kumari, who couldn't crack IIT, now works in 416.45 billion dollar firm, cracked 13 interviews

Falaq Naazz-Avinash Sachdev slam Jiya Shankar-Jad Hadid for ‘Mr & Mrs Sachdev’ comment in BB OTT 2: 'Aasteen ke saanp'

BCCI Secy confirms Asia Cup 2023 schedule finalised, details inside

Thackeray faces heat over 'taint' jibe at Fadnavis; BJP, Shiv Sena slam former CM

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This Indian movie made in Rs 5 crore has collected over Rs 30 crore at box office in 11 days

Meet Riti Kumari, who couldn't crack IIT, now works in 416.45 billion dollar firm, cracked 13 interviews

BCCI Secy confirms Asia Cup 2023 schedule finalised, details inside

7 health benefits of consuming chia seeds in morning

AI reimagines Mohanlal, Nayanthara, and other South stars as Game of Thrones characters

9 motivational quotes by Sushant Singh Rajput

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Ahead of Cannes 2023, revisiting some timeless red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Karnataka Election Results 2023: CM Basavaraj Bommai exudes confidence of clear majority

4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam, Gujarat will win if reserve day gets washed out & more | DNA News Wrap, May 29

“Brought up together by a common heart…” US Envoy hails India-US relationship

This Indian movie made in Rs 5 crore has collected over Rs 30 crore at box office in 11 days

Falaq Naazz-Avinash Sachdev slam Jiya Shankar-Jad Hadid for ‘Mr & Mrs Sachdev’ comment in BB OTT 2: 'Aasteen ke saanp'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

HomeIndia

india

Neuroendocrine tumour (NET): Explaining the disease that killed Irrfan Khan; here's causes, symptoms, treatments

On 16 March 2018, Khan announced through another Twitter post that he was suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour - a rare form of cancer that can target various parts of the body.

article-main
Latest News

Joydeep Bose

Updated: Apr 29, 2020, 05:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 54 on Wednesday at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for colon infection. As India mourns the beloved actor's death, there's also a fair amount of queries around the disease that killed Neuroendocrine tumour (NET), the disease that developed from a colon infection, and eventually took Irrfan's life.

After all, it was common knowledge for more than two years that Irrfan Khan had been suffering from a 'rare' and 'undisclosed' disease. As far back as February 2018, some media outlets had floated reports suggesting that Irrfan was battling 'brain cancer', a rumour that later subsided when the actor himself took to his official handle on Twitter and announced that he would "share his story" in "a week - ten days" and had asked the media and fans not to "speculate" anything.

 

 

Later on 16 March 2018, Khan announced through another Twitter post that he was suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour - a rare form of cancer that can target various parts of the body.

 

 

What are Neuroendocrine tumours (NETs)?

Neuroendocrine tumours (NETs) are neoplasms that arise from cells of the endocrine (hormonal) and nervous systems. Many are benign, while some are malignant. They most commonly occur in the intestine, where they are often called carcinoid tumors, but they are also found in the pancreas, lung, and the rest of the body.

In easier words, these are tumours which grow abnormally, most commonly in the endocrine gland and neurons, which transmits hormones to the body and controls the nervous system respectively.

Neuroendocrine tumours (NETs) symptoms

  • Flushing in the face or neck without a sweat (redness, heat)
  • Diarrhea, even at night
  • Shortness of breath
  • Fast heartbeat
  • Hypertension
  • Fatigue
  • Weakness
  • Abdominal pain, cramps, always filled with stomach
  • Rapid weight gain or occurrence without cause
  • Cough
  • Swelling of legs and ankles
  • Skin lesions, thinner patches of skin, thinner skin
  • High blood sugar levels
  • Frequent urination
  • Increased thirst
  • Overappetite
  • Stress, nervousness, dizziness, instability, and fainting
  • Fever and vomiting

What causes Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs)?

A neuroendocrine tumour is a rare disease. In many cases, it was found that it could be hereditary. This means that if one of the parents has a NET, their children are at risk of having it. In addition, people with a weak immune system are likely to contract the disease. Thereby people with immunodeficiency are likely at a higher risk of having neuroendocrine tumors.

Sometimes, sunlight is also included as a cause of developing neuroendocrine tumors. People who do a lot of fieldwork and under the direct range of the sun stand at a risk of developing neuroendocrine tumors due to the exposure to Ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Are Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) cancerous?

The neuroendocrine tumours are not necessarily cancerous. They can either be malignant or benign, but yes they stand a risk of developing cancerous as well. They are slow-growing but in some cases, metastasis may occur. 

Are there any treatments for Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs)?

Several methods are usually applied after the diagnosis of Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs), depending on the specific details of each case. Treatment does not mean that the disease is absolutely curative. Surgery is one of the most commonly-used curative measures. However, if the tumour has metastasized, most commonly in the liver, other forms of treatment are used. In general, there are four methods applied:

  • Surgery
  • Medical Oncology (chemotherapy, hormone therapy)
  • Radiation Therapy (in case the tumour is inoperable with surgery)
  • Gastroenterology (to provide relief with pain, etc) 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

From KGF to Baahubali: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue reminded netizens of these 5 films

Bengaluru: Ex-employee kills CEO, MD of tech firm; accused on the run

Delhi flood alert: Yamuna water level set to cross ‘Dangerous’ mark; NCR cities face immediate threat

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits Salman Khan’s show for this reason

Meet Charul Honariya, labourer's daughter, who topped NEET exam, got into AIIMS, know her journey

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Ahead of Cannes 2023, revisiting some timeless red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

From family of farmers to most popular K-pop singer, a look at BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung's inspiring journey

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE