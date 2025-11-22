Netra Mantena wedding: Donald Trump Jr attends Netra-Vamsi's wedding festivities, check full itinerary here

Rama Raju Mantena, Netra Mantena’s father, has come to spotlight as he is hosting a big lavish and royal wedding in Udaipur with US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, in attendance. The festivities include, sangeet function, mehendi ceremony and more.

Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju marriage: Rama Raju Mantena, Netra Mantena’s father, has come to spotlight as he is hosting a big lavish and royal wedding in Udaipur with US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, in attendance. billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding is a star-studded event with festivities taking place from November 21 to November 24.

Rama Raju Mantena runs Ingenus Pharmaceuticals. The festivities that are underway in Udaipur have already gained attraction after the son of US President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., arrived in India to attend the grand wedding. Donald Trump Jr is set to arrive in Udaipur today, and will attend the royal wedding on 23 November. He will staying with his girlfriend at The Leela Palace, a luxury hotel on the banks of Lake Pichola. The entire hotel, with 82 rooms and 3 luxury suites are booked from 21 to 23 November for him and the other guests.

The entire hotel, with 82 rooms and 3 luxury suites are booked from November 21 to 23 for him and the other guests, according to media reports. The hotel features ultra-luxe Maharaja Suite where Donald Trump Jr. is staying. The 3,585 sq ft hotel's rooms are priced at a whopping Rs 10 lakh per night, making it the most expensive in India. The Royal Suite, costing Rs 7 lakh per night, has also been reserved for high-profile attendees.

What is the wedding itinerary?

The festivities which kickstarted from Friday, November 21, saw Donald Trump Jr land at Udaipur’s Dabok Airport by charter flight at around 5:15 pm. Along with him, other guests reached the venue to attend the sangeet ceremony at Janana Mahal at 8 pm.

On November 22, Saturday, Natera Mantena will have her Mehendi ceremony at Manek Chowk. The main ceremony, Netra Mantena's wedding will take place on November 23, at Jag Mandir Island Palace, located in the middle of Lake Pichola. After the Udaipur billionaire wedding, Rama Raju Mantena daughter's wedding reception will take place at Zenana Mahal.

Udaipur is set to host one of the most high-profile weddings of the year, drawing international attention as political leaders, global celebrities, and prominent business families converge on the lake city. International pop icon Jennifer Lopez is expected to arrive for a special performance at Manek Chowk on Saturday.

The celebrations, centered around the wedding of Netra Mantena (Elizabeth), daughter of American billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, and American-born groom Vamsi Gadiraju, will run through November 24 across Udaipur's most luxurious heritage venues.