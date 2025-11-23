Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr present; WATCH

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Rama Raju Mantena's, Indian-American billionaire and Orlando-based CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, daughter Netra Mantena has tied knot with  Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur Sunday afternoon. The Udaipur billionaire wedding was a dreamy and starry affair with the presence of Donald Trump Jr, Jennifer Lopez and more global personalities. A video of her during the varmala ceremony, a traditional Indian ceremony was shared which showed Netra putting a garland around her fiancé's neck. She is looking elegant in a traditional wedding red lehenga.  

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 02:29 PM IST

Rama Raju Mantena's, Indian-American billionaire and Orlando-based CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, daughter Netra Mantena has tied knot with  Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur Sunday afternoon. The Udaipur billionaire wedding was a dreamy and starry affair with the presence of Donald Trump Jr, Jennifer Lopez and more global personalities. A video of her during the varmala ceremony, a traditional Indian ceremony was shared which showed Netra putting a garland around her fiancé's neck. She is looking elegant in a traditional wedding red lehenga. Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju looked a perfect traditional couple bound with love as they exchanged garlands while the guests were showering their blessings while showering flowers. 

Netra Mantena wedding look: What did new bride Netra Mantena and groom Vamsi Gadiraju wore for her wedding?

Moments before the Udaipur wedding, the first photos of the bride of the year were out which were quickly shared on social media making them viral. Netra Mantena wedding dress was both elegant and beautoful as she chose a traditional red lehenga paired with heavy jewellery, giving her a classic bridal look. TThe groom of the year Vamsi Gadiraju's look was subtle and classic as he opted for a cream-coloured sherwani. The couple looked perfect together as they exchanged garlands during the ceremony.

Who attended Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Udaipur wedding?

The wedding was attended by a huge number of celebrities including US President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr, pop singers Jennifer Lopez, Justin Biebers, Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Hritik Roshan among others.  Though Ambani family was not present at Netra Mantena's wedding, the event was compared to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish 2024 wedding. 

