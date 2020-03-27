Netizens create Hindi word for 'social distancing' & it will blow your mind!

Social distancing is the need of the hour. Staying inside our home is the best way to defeat the deadly COVID-19.

The term 'social distancing' has been used frequently in the past few days. But do you know the Hindi word for social distancing?

No? well, we are here to help.

Twitter has found the Hindi version of the term 'social distancing' and it's Tan-Doori. Tan stands for body and Doori means distance, so netizens came up with this quirky Hindi word.

Actor Paresh Rawal also tweeted about the same. "Finally got the Hindi name of social distancing. TAN DOORI".

Finally got the Hindi name of social distancing. TAN DOORI — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 26, 2020

His tweet has received more than 41,000 likes and 4,600 retweets till now. People are loving this new word for social distancing. Take a look...

— Pooja A Gor (@poojaAgor) March 26, 2020

Babu bhaiya Rocks — Suraj khatri (@surajkhatri0990) March 26, 2020

Social distancing in Hindi made by yours truly Tan Doori karo ZAROORI — Aseem Bhargava (@PRAseam) March 26, 2020

Tan Doori is the new bahaduri. — Riddhi (@fabricvillaz) March 26, 2020

Haha .... very nice sir — Jaya Sharma (@JayaSha85769030) March 26, 2020

nailed it si — Shivam Kumar Marandi (@shivamkrmarandi) March 27, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that 'social distancing' is the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak.