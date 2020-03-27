Trending#

coronavirus

IPL 2020

Modi

lockdown

  1. Home
  2. India


Netizens create Hindi word for 'social distancing' & it will blow your mind!

Do you know the Hindi word for social distancing?


Netizens create Hindi word for 'social distancing' & it will blow your mind!

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Mar 27, 2020, 11:57 AM IST

Social distancing is the need of the hour. Staying inside our home is the best way to defeat the deadly COVID-19. 

The term 'social distancing' has been used frequently in the past few days. But do you know the Hindi word for social distancing?

No? well, we are here to help. 

Twitter has found the Hindi version of the term 'social distancing' and it's Tan-Doori. Tan stands for body and Doori means distance, so netizens came up with this quirky Hindi word. 

Actor Paresh Rawal also tweeted about the same. "Finally got the Hindi name of social distancing. TAN DOORI".

His tweet has received more than 41,000 likes and 4,600 retweets till now. People are loving this new word for social distancing. Take a look...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that 'social distancing' is the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak.