Good news! Ban on passenger flights from India lifted in THIS country - know details

In good news for international travellers, the Netherlands on Tuesday (June 1) lifted the ban on passenger flights from India. The ban was imposed on April 26 amid the rising COVID-19 cases in India.

"As per the Dutch Government ban on passenger flights from India that had come into force on April 26, 2021, has been lifted w.e.f 01 June 2021," the India embassy here tweeted.

However, there is still a European Union ban on non-EU travelers from countries where the coronavirus situation is considered very high risk.

The Netherlands had on April 26 decided to suspend India flights as "the epidemiological situation on the ground (in India) is very serious... "The Netherlands Embassy in India tweeted in April 2021 that the "ban on passenger flights from India has been extended until June 1, 2021."

Meanwhile, India registered the lowest COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday with 1,27,510 new cases and 2,795 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest daily surge of infections in the past 54 days, the Health Ministry data on Tuesday showed.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 cases tally now stands at 2,81,75,044, while the death count stands at 3,31,895 with 2,795 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The recovery rate is 92.09%, the data stated.

The active caseload has also declined by 1,30,572 in the last 24 hours to stand at 18,95,520. A total of 2,55,287 people recovered from the coronavirus and were discharged during the same time span. With this, the total recoveries rose to 2,59,47,629.

(With ANI inputs)