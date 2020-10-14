Netherlands becomes first country to report COVID-19 reinfection death in world

Reuters also reported that she was also suffering from a rare form of bone marrow cancer.

The Netherlands on Tuesday has become the first country to report a COVID-19 reinfection death.

According to Netherlands' National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, and the Environment died due to COVID-19 after being infected by it for the second time.

Reuters also reported that she was also suffering from a rare form of bone marrow cancer.

In the United States, the worst affected COVID-19 country also reported a COVID-19 re-infection case back in June.

The man hails from Reno, northwest section of the U.S. state of Nevada. The 25-year-old man was first infected by the virus in April with mild symptoms. He fully recovered and tested negative twice.

The man again tested positive in June, but this time he was even sicker and had to be hospitalised. He had to be given oxygen treatment after he was down with pneumonia.

Similar cases of reinfection were also reported from Hong Kong and Europe.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Public Health Service (GGD) in the Netherlands on Tuesday reported that 43,903 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, which is over 16,000 more than in the previous week and an increase of 60%.

Around 150 COVID-19 deaths were also reported in the past week with the deceased patients being over 35 years of age.

The Netherlands return to a "partial lockdown" on Wednesday as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Tuesday evening (October 13) the closure of bars and restaurants as it battles to control the coronavirus in one of Europe's major hotspots.

"Today we are announcing new and sturdy measures and in fact we are going to a partial lockdown," Rutte said in a televised news conference. He said public gatherings of more than four people would be prohibited and alcohol sales in the evening would also be banned.

Schools will remain open and public transport would keep running, in contrast to measures imposed during a partial lockdown earlier this year.