'Nepotism, corruption plagued sports in country earlier': PM Modi declares 36th National Games opening

While addressing the event, PM praised Indian athletes for winning medals in various international events such as the Olympics in the recent times.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 09:35 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at opening ceremony of 36th National Games, in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel looks on | Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared open the 36th National Games here on Thursday. Indian sportspersons could not perform well in the past due to nepotism and corruption but his government cleaned up the system, he said on this occasion.

 

 

Speaking at a gala ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera area here, he praised Indian athletes for winning medals in various international events such as the Olympics in the recent times. 

"The country's sportsmen were capable in the past too. This movement of winning medals could have started earlier too. But, instead of professionalism, there was nepotism and corruption in sports. We have cleaned up the system and pumped in new confidence among the youth," he said in his address to the cheering crowd.

"Your victory in sports will pave the way for the country's success in other fields. The soft power of sports will significantly improve our country's image in the world," he said to the sportspersons.
 

 

