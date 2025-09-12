Nepal unrest: Ghaziabad woman's religious trip turns tragic, dies after mob set 5-star hotel on fire, son reveals SHOCKING details

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kannada actor-director S Narayan's daughter-in-law files dowry harassment case against him, his wife and son

Made in Rs 15 crores, this film earned 2000% profit, became most profitable Indian film of 2025, broke Saiyaara fever, had no stars, name is...

Diljit Dosanjh is stunned listening to Aryan Khan's rap in Tenu Ki Pata, Shah Rukh Khan hopes his son 'didn't trouble' the singer - Watch video

India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli’s iconic knock that made him world’s first batter to achieve THIS rare milestone

Nepal unrest: Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 51; one Indian among dead

Kathmandu in Chaos: Nepal’s Youth Uprising and China’s Shadow

PM Modi set to visit Manipur tomorrow, first trip since 2023 ethnic violence in state: Know what's on agenda

PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Oman live on TV, online?

‘India doesn’t lack ideas, it lacks early believers’: Inside Funding Moguls’ mission to back founders before it’s too late

'I'll walk nude at MCG if he doesn't make a hundred: Former Australian batter makes bold bet, his daughter Grace begs for father

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kannada actor-director S Narayan's daughter-in-law files dowry harassment case against him, his wife and son

S Narayan's daughter-in-law files dowry harassment case against family

Made in Rs 15 crores, this film earned 2000% profit, became most profitable Indian film of 2025, broke Saiyaara fever, had no stars, name is...

Made in Rs 15 crores, this film earned 2000% profit, broke Saiyaara fever

Kathmandu in Chaos: Nepal’s Youth Uprising and China’s Shadow

Kathmandu in Chaos: Nepal’s Youth Uprising and China’s Shadow

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

HomeIndia

INDIA

Nepal unrest: Ghaziabad woman's religious trip turns tragic, dies after mob set 5-star hotel on fire, son reveals SHOCKING details

Amid the unrest in Nepal due to Gen Z protest against corruption, a UP woman tragically died when the protesters set a hotel on fire in Kathmandu. As per their family members, the couple was on a week-long vacation. What did her son said?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 02:50 PM IST

Nepal unrest: Ghaziabad woman's religious trip turns tragic, dies after mob set 5-star hotel on fire, son reveals SHOCKING details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid the unrest in Nepal due to Gen Z protest against corruption, a UP woman tragically died when the protesters set a hotel on fire in Kathmandu. A 55-year-old woman from Ghaziabad and her husband were on a religious trip to Nepal's Pashupatinath temple, unknown that this trip will soon turn tragic.

As per their family members, the couple was on a week-long vacation and were staying at a 5-star hotel Hyatt Regency. During protest, the hotel was set on fire by mob. While the Ramveer Singh Gola (husbad) was successful in escaping, Rajesh Devi Singh Gola (woman) fell while trying to climb down from the fourth floor of the hotel.

Son Vishal reveals details

Vishal (son) reveals details to media that, he said, his parents went to visit Pashupatinath temple. "They were resting after returning from the temple, and around 11:30pm, protesters entered the hotel and set it on fire. My parents got trapped on the fourth floor. As the fire was spreading, they didn't have a choice. My mother said to my father that they should leave the hotel, or they wouldn't survive."

As per media reports, he said that 'Ramveer broke the window panes of the couple's hotel room and threw a mattress to the ground. He took curtains and bedsheets, and tied them together, to use them like a rope. My mother started climbing down first. Around the second floor, her grip loosened, possibly because she had an existing injury to her hand, and she fell. Her back and head hit the concrete ground. Later, my father came down using the curtains, but he was injured too."

Vishal added that "Once outside the hotel, Ramveer saw his wife was bleeding from the head. An army jeep arrived at the hotel and took his mother for treatment. But they didn't let my dad into the jeep, even though there was space and he pleaded with folded hands."

Due to communication blackouts, Vishal revealed that he was unable to find his parents in Nepal. "For two days we didn't know about their where they were. Finally, my father was found in a relief camp, but my mother died in hospital," he said. Rajesh Devi died at the TU Teaching Hospital.

Vishal also alleged that Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and the Ghaziabad administration asked the family to wait for a flight to get his mother's body back home. "Due to their weak response, I asked my father to hire a car and bring the body by road," he said. Finally, Devi's mortal remains were brought through the Sonauli border in Maharajganj to her home in Ghaziabad on Thursday, and the last rites will be performed today (Friday).

ALSO READ: British vlogger turns accidental reporter, captures Nepal's unrest raw footage; Internet says, 'greatest pov of all times...', watch video

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi IGI Airport set for major comeback, runway to open by..., Terminal-2 by...
Delhi IGI Airport set for major comeback: Runway to open by THIS date, Terminal-
Sachin Tendulkar to be next BCCI chief? Legendary batter finally breaks silence
Sachin Tendulkar to be next BCCI chief? Legendary batter finally breaks silence
Meet Abidur Chowdhury, Bangladeshi-origin man, who is behind popular feature of Apple iPhone 17
Meet Abidur Chowdhury, Bangladeshi-origin man, who is behind popular feature of 
Rahul Gandhi lauds PM Modi's upcoming Manipur visit but claims the main issue in India now is that of...
Rahul Gandhi lauds PM Modi's upcoming Manipur visit but claims main issue now...
Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi schools Switzerland at UNHRC over minority remarks, says, 'Focus on own...'
Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi schools Switzerland at UNHRC over minority remarks
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE