Nepal unrest: Ghaziabad woman's religious trip turns tragic, dies after mob set 5-star hotel on fire, son reveals SHOCKING details

Amid the unrest in Nepal due to Gen Z protest against corruption, a UP woman tragically died when the protesters set a hotel on fire in Kathmandu. A 55-year-old woman from Ghaziabad and her husband were on a religious trip to Nepal's Pashupatinath temple, unknown that this trip will soon turn tragic.

As per their family members, the couple was on a week-long vacation and were staying at a 5-star hotel Hyatt Regency. During protest, the hotel was set on fire by mob. While the Ramveer Singh Gola (husbad) was successful in escaping, Rajesh Devi Singh Gola (woman) fell while trying to climb down from the fourth floor of the hotel.

Son Vishal reveals details

Vishal (son) reveals details to media that, he said, his parents went to visit Pashupatinath temple. "They were resting after returning from the temple, and around 11:30pm, protesters entered the hotel and set it on fire. My parents got trapped on the fourth floor. As the fire was spreading, they didn't have a choice. My mother said to my father that they should leave the hotel, or they wouldn't survive."

As per media reports, he said that 'Ramveer broke the window panes of the couple's hotel room and threw a mattress to the ground. He took curtains and bedsheets, and tied them together, to use them like a rope. My mother started climbing down first. Around the second floor, her grip loosened, possibly because she had an existing injury to her hand, and she fell. Her back and head hit the concrete ground. Later, my father came down using the curtains, but he was injured too."

Vishal added that "Once outside the hotel, Ramveer saw his wife was bleeding from the head. An army jeep arrived at the hotel and took his mother for treatment. But they didn't let my dad into the jeep, even though there was space and he pleaded with folded hands."

Due to communication blackouts, Vishal revealed that he was unable to find his parents in Nepal. "For two days we didn't know about their where they were. Finally, my father was found in a relief camp, but my mother died in hospital," he said. Rajesh Devi died at the TU Teaching Hospital.

Vishal also alleged that Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and the Ghaziabad administration asked the family to wait for a flight to get his mother's body back home. "Due to their weak response, I asked my father to hire a car and bring the body by road," he said. Finally, Devi's mortal remains were brought through the Sonauli border in Maharajganj to her home in Ghaziabad on Thursday, and the last rites will be performed today (Friday).