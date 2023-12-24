Headlines

‘Never eaten beef nor…’: YouTuber Kamiya Jani clarifies amid Jagannath temple visit row; check post

WFI Election Row: Centre asks Indian Olympic Association to form ad-hoc panel to run wrestling body

‘Although late, there is…’: Geeta Phogat reacts to suspension of newly-elected WFI body

Arbaaz Khan wedding: Salim Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan arrive at Arpita Khan's Mumbai house

Nepal to send jewels, clothes, sweets for Ram Mandir consecration: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Liquor in GIFT city: Why ‘dry state’ Gujarat allowed hotels & clubs in GIFT city to serve liquor?

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Rajkumar Hirani Film To Be Screened At Rashtrapati Bhavan | Big Screen

Vicky Kaushal Creates History, Becomes Only Indian Actor To Be Followed By Instagram | Entertainment

8 amazing health benefits of chia seeds in winter

9 vitamin C-rich foods to brighten your plate

Sohail Khan, Raveena Tandon, Lulia Vantur arrive at Arbaaz Khan's wedding

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Liquor in GIFT city: Why ‘dry state’ Gujarat allowed hotels & clubs in GIFT city to serve liquor?

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Rajkumar Hirani Film To Be Screened At Rashtrapati Bhavan | Big Screen

Vicky Kaushal Creates History, Becomes Only Indian Actor To Be Followed By Instagram | Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

As Salaar breaks records, Prabhas fans slam astrologer Venu Swamy for predicting he will have to rebuild his career

Siddhant Chaturvedi says his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday was 'ice-breaker' for them: 'It never actually...'

HomeIndia

India

Nepal to send jewels, clothes, sweets for Ram Mandir consecration: Report

Nepal will send special souvenirs, including various types of jewellery, utensils, clothes, and sweets, for Ram Mandir's consecration in Ayodhya next month.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 05:19 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nepal will send special souvenirs, including various types of jewellery, utensils, clothes, and sweets, for Ram Mandir's consecration in Ayodhya next month, according to a media report. A Janakpurdham-Ayodhyadham journey will be carried out to deliver the souvenirs, Nepal's My Republica newspaper reported.

The journey, scheduled to start on January 18, will end in Ayodhya on January 20 and the souvenirs will be handed over to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Mandir Trust on the same day, said joint Mahanta of Janaki Temple Ramroshan Das Vaishnav.

The consecration ceremony will take place on January 22.

The journey from Janakpurdham will pass through Jaleshwar Nath, Malangwa, Simraungadh, Gadhimai, Birgunj to Betiya, Kushinagar, Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur and reach Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, Shaligram stones collected from the Kaligandaki riverbank in Nepal were sent to Ayodhya to make the statue of Lord Ram, which will be installed in the temple on the inauguration day, the newspaper said.

Read: PM Modi meets around 250 students of Jammu and Kashmir

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Winter Fest: Samsung S series 5G phone on Flipkart sale, get up to 50% discount

Meet man who once borrowed money for studies, now owns Rs 95000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, his business is...

Delhi excise policy case: Court rejects AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s bail plea

Video of girl dancing at traffic signal for Instagram reel goes viral; internet reacts

COVID-19 surge in India: Check signs, symptoms of JN.1 variant

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE