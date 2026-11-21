During the state visit, the Nepalese leader is scheduled to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss key aspects of India-Nepal relations, including trade, energy cooperation, connectivity and development partnerships.

For the first time since assuming office in March this year, Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah is set to arrive in India on Sunday on a two-day visit.

During the state visit, the Nepalese leader is scheduled to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss key aspects of India-Nepal relations, including trade, energy cooperation, connectivity and development partnerships.

Nepal PM to get full state honours

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the rapper-turned-Prime Minister, popularly known as Balen Shah, will be accorded full state honours and will also call on President Droupadi Murmu. He is also expected to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for discussions.

According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the talks will cover traditional areas of cooperation along with emerging sectors like startups, technology, innovation and sports.

“All these issues will be discussed: development cooperation, people-to-people ties, energy ties, connectivity, and some of the newer areas of cooperation such as startups, technology, innovation, and sports. Cricket links have also become an important connection between India and Nepal. So I shall keep you updated of the developments. This is a very important visit for us," he said.

What's on agenda?

Shah is also likely to seek India's help in rebuilding infrastructure damaged by the devastating floods in Nepal in August. The disaster reportedly claimed 1,500 lives, left over 5,200 people missing and damaged roads, bridges, power facilities, agricultural land and homes.

Another key issue on the agenda is Nepal's demand for an additional air route connecting western Nepal to Bhairahawa, near Lumbini, and the tourist destination of Pokhara.

Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and business representatives will accompany Shah.



India-Nepal relations

As Nepal's largest trading partner and a major development assistance provider, India was among the first countries to extend support following the floods.

The trip is expected to open up space for the two sides to boost cooperation under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and to deliberate on regional and international developments that hold mutual interest.