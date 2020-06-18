Nepal's National Assembly unanimously endorses new map usurping Indian territories

The new constitution amendment bill which updated the country's map by incorporating Indian territories was unanimously endorsed by Nepal's National Assembly on Thursday.

The bill was passed by Nepal's parliament with all the 57 members present voting in its favour.

Nepal's lower house of Parliament on Saturday passed an amendment to include a new map incorporating Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in the constitution of the country.

On June 10, Nepal's House of Representatives had endorsed a proposal seeking consideration of a constitution amendment bill for change of country's map after a lengthy discussion.

India has termed the development as 'violative' of the current understanding between the two countries to hold talks on boundary issues.

In response to media queries on the issue, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that the claims are not based on historical facts.

" We have noted that the House of Representatives of Nepal has passed a constitution amendment bill for changing the map of Nepal to include parts of Indian territory. We have already made our position clear on this matter," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

"This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable. It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues," he added.

The map row broke after India's defense minister inaugurated a road till Lipulekh which Nepal says is its own territory.