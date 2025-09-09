Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik REVEALS he was 'thrown out' from biggest films due to stars, says uncle Anu Malik accused him of..: '20 calls aaya karte the'

Apple Event: Apple reveals iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone ever with eSIM, check more features HERE

Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, Watch SE unveiled with 5G connectivity and more

Apple unveils iPhone 17 with ProMotion, check price, features and more

Apple unveils the AirPods Pro 3, check price, features and more

When was the first Apple iPhone released, and what was its price?

Nepal Protest: PM Modi expresses grief over heart-wrenching violence, says, 'Nepal's stability...'

Nepal Protest: Where is ex-PM KP Sharma Oli after stepping down?

After ugly divorce, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen come together for their daughter Ziana, head for..., fans react: 'Der aaye durust aaye'

Meet Tejasvi Manoj, 17-year-old Indian-origin girl named TIME's Kid of the Year 2025, she built...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik REVEALS he was 'thrown out' from biggest films due to stars, says uncle Anu Malik accused him of..: '20 calls aaya karte the'

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik REVEALS he was 'thrown out' from biggest films

Apple Event: Apple reveals iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone ever with eSIM, check more features HERE

Apple Event: Apple reveals iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone ever with eSIM

Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, Watch SE unveiled with 5G connectivity and more

Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE unveiled with 5G connectivity and more

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeIndia

INDIA

Nepal Protest: PM Modi expresses grief over heart-wrenching violence, says, 'Nepal's stability...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and concern over the students protest in Nepal that led to the deaths of 19 people and top ministers, including the PM and Presiden,t to resign.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 11:06 PM IST

Nepal Protest: PM Modi expresses grief over heart-wrenching violence, says, 'Nepal's stability...'
PM Modi expressed grief over Nepal protest
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The ban on social media triggered a massive and violent protest in Nepal, which snowballed to leave the country in chaos, bloodshed, and instable. Consequently, many of the country’s top ministers, including the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and President Ram Chandra Paudel (Prachanda), resigned and leading to the deaths of at least 19 people. Amid this bloodshed and chaos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and concern over the current situation in the country. 

Expressing his grief on X, he wrote, "After returning from the day's tour today, there was a detailed discussion about the events in Nepal at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security Affairs. The violence that has occurred in Nepal is heart-wrenching. My heart is extremely disturbed by the fact that many young people have lost their lives. Nepal's stability, peace, and prosperity are of utmost importance. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to maintain peace and order."

The protest, which started on Monday, September 8, continued into its second day, which saw massive violence, including the beating up of Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, whose residence was damaged after students pelted stones at it. Former Prime Ministers like Sher Bahadur Deuba's residence was also vandalized and set on fire, and he, along with his wife, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, was also beaten by protesters. Jhalanath Khanal's residence was also targeted, as it was torched, resulting in the death of his wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, due to severe burns.

Violence continued despite the government imposing curfew in the entire capital city of Kathmandu. Students were seen chanting against ex-PM Oli, saying 'Oli chor, desh chod'. The students also set the gates of Parliament on fire. Security forces and police attempted to control the situation by baton charges, using tear gas and other means; however, the protest spiralled. 

Students have been demanding a change of government, accusing it of corruption, nepotism, unemployment, and curbing freedom of speech after it banned 26 social media sites, which were later restored. They demanded that 33-year-old Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, widely known as Balen, should be made the next PM. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Apple unveils the AirPods Pro 3, check price, features and more
Apple unveils the AirPods Pro 3, check price, features and more
Apple Event: Apple reveals iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone ever with eSIM, check more features HERE
Apple Event: Apple reveals iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone ever with eSIM
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik REVEALS he was 'thrown out' from biggest films due to stars, says uncle Anu Malik accused him of..: '20 calls aaya karte the'
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik REVEALS he was 'thrown out' from biggest films
Rise & Fall: Dhanashree Verma makes SHOCKING statement about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal: 'Chah kar main bhi disrespect..'
Dhanashree Verma makes SHOCKING statement about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal
UP government issues new guidelines to manage stray dogs and feeding in urban areas
UP government issues new guidelines to manage stray dogs and feeding in urban ar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE