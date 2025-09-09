Nepal Protest: PM Modi expresses grief over heart-wrenching violence, says, 'Nepal's stability...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and concern over the students protest in Nepal that led to the deaths of 19 people and top ministers, including the PM and Presiden,t to resign.

The ban on social media triggered a massive and violent protest in Nepal, which snowballed to leave the country in chaos, bloodshed, and instable. Consequently, many of the country’s top ministers, including the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and President Ram Chandra Paudel (Prachanda), resigned and leading to the deaths of at least 19 people. Amid this bloodshed and chaos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and concern over the current situation in the country.

Expressing his grief on X, he wrote, "After returning from the day's tour today, there was a detailed discussion about the events in Nepal at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security Affairs. The violence that has occurred in Nepal is heart-wrenching. My heart is extremely disturbed by the fact that many young people have lost their lives. Nepal's stability, peace, and prosperity are of utmost importance. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to maintain peace and order."

The protest, which started on Monday, September 8, continued into its second day, which saw massive violence, including the beating up of Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, whose residence was damaged after students pelted stones at it. Former Prime Ministers like Sher Bahadur Deuba's residence was also vandalized and set on fire, and he, along with his wife, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, was also beaten by protesters. Jhalanath Khanal's residence was also targeted, as it was torched, resulting in the death of his wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, due to severe burns.

Violence continued despite the government imposing curfew in the entire capital city of Kathmandu. Students were seen chanting against ex-PM Oli, saying 'Oli chor, desh chod'. The students also set the gates of Parliament on fire. Security forces and police attempted to control the situation by baton charges, using tear gas and other means; however, the protest spiralled.

Students have been demanding a change of government, accusing it of corruption, nepotism, unemployment, and curbing freedom of speech after it banned 26 social media sites, which were later restored. They demanded that 33-year-old Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, widely known as Balen, should be made the next PM.