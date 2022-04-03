Headlines

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba visits Varanasi’s temples accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath

PM Deuba also laid the foundation stone of an old-age home on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple, for which the Nepal govt has allotted Rs 1 crore.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 03, 2022, 08:48 PM IST

On the final day of a three-day visit to India, the Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba today visited the famous Kashi Vishwanath, Pashpatinath and Kal Bhairav temples in the holy city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. PM Deuba also laid the foundation stone of an old-age home on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple, for which the Nepal government has allotted Rs 1 crore. He was accompanied by UP Chief Minister who also hosted a luncheon in the honour of the Nepalese PM.

On Sunday morning, Deuba flew to Varanasi after the completion of talks and engagements in New Delhi during his first official, bilateral visit to India. Deuba assumed the office of the Nepalese PM back in July 2021. He also led a delegation on Saturday in New Delhi to hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi where both leaders assured of taking the ties between the two neighbours to new heights. The progress of several India-funded projects in Nepal was also reviewed.

India and Nepal signed four agreements. Nepal joined the India-led initiative of International Solar Alliance. Both countries agreed to expand energy cooperation under the BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal) framework, under the sub-regional grouping of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). PM Deuba will be returning to Nepal on Sunday evening.

READ | UP CM Yogi Adityanath to begin 'School Chalo Abhiyan' from Monday

(With inputs from agencies)

