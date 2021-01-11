Indo-Nepal relationship is not that of bigger and smaller nation, both are equal sovereign countries: Nepal PM

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli recently raised some issues that have created confusion in the age-old relationship between India and Nepal. Oil, however, said the resolution of outstanding issues between the two South Asian nations would pave way for better development and further help in cementing of ties between the two sovereign nations, which should progress independently by respecting each other.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli opened his heart and spoke on different subjects (in Hindi) to convey his sentiments and his understanding of the ancient ties between the two nations as a historian, taking pride in the rich and variegated history of Nepal.

Asked about the Indo-Nepal relation in terms of two brothers Rama and Laxman, the protagonists of Ramayana appears to have become bitter in the present era as the younger brother is seeking equal status. Oli responds diplomatically, "Personally yes, but in terms of geography and in population, Nepal can be small but as a nation, we should always talk in terms of universal equality. Both PM Modi and I are Prime Ministers, not a bigger Prime Minister and smaller Prime Minister."

"In size or territory, we can be small or big, but as a nation, this feeling creates problems. We want that the two neighboring countries, two friendly countries that live in a region should retain their relationship in that spirit," he said, adding " The colonial era is over, this is an era of mutual respect."