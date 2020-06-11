Nepal PM irked by presence of Indian forces in Kalapani, Yogi Adityanath's comments

Headlines

Serial killer nurse murders 7 babies: Lucy Letby’s motive behind horrific crimes explained; know top theories

Watch: Katrina Kaif’s video grooving to Tiger 3 song leaked, netizens speculate it’s ‘Mashallah 2.0’

Onion price hike: After tomatoes, know Centre’s big move which led to skyrocketing rates of onions

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander one step closer to Moon, completes final deboosting; know next move of ISRO's mission

Happy Onam 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Katrina Kaif’s video grooving to Tiger 3 song leaked, netizens speculate it’s ‘Mashallah 2.0’

Onion price hike: After tomatoes, know Centre’s big move which led to skyrocketing rates of onions

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander one step closer to Moon, completes final deboosting; know next move of ISRO's mission

Top Indian batters with most ODI runs since World Cup 2019

Foods that can help reduce back pain

10 foods that lower cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

Actor Vishal talks about his upcoming film Mark Antony, reveals 'it is connected with time travel'

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

Watch: Katrina Kaif’s video grooving to Tiger 3 song leaked, netizens speculate it’s ‘Mashallah 2.0’

Subhash Ghai plans to make Khal Nayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt: 'If Ballu Balram comes on screen...'

Did Banita Sandhu just confirm her relationship with AP Dhillon? Actress drops loved up, intimate pictures with singer

HomeIndia

India

Nepal PM irked by presence of Indian forces in Kalapani, Yogi Adityanath's comments

Nepal considers Kalapani as its own territory has issued a new map showing the Indian territories as its own.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jun 11, 2020, 09:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday once again spoke about India, this time on the presence of Indian forces in Kalapani, comments by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (UP) Yogi Adityanath on his country and also the increased influx of COVID-19 infection from its southern neighbour. 

Nepal considers Kalapani as its own territory along with Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura and last month issued a new map showing the Indian territories as its own drawing New Delhi's ire.

Speaking in the Nepali Parliament, PM Oli said, "The territory has been separated from us by the stationing of Indian forces and due to Indian Army's deployment, access is being denied to us."

Calling for a diplomatic solution to the border row, Nepali PM said his country has "been raising the issue with India..and based on facts and historic evidences, the area should be handed over back."

He also commented on remarks made by the UP CM, who had equated Nepal with what Tibet faced in the 1950s saying the comments made by him are "condemnable" and "threatening" Nepal is unacceptable. 

On the COVID-19 crisis, he said that 85% of cases in the country is due to an increase in the number of infected people coming from India, something he has said in the past as well. 

His comments come at a time when ties between New Delhi and Kathmandu are in a downward trajectory due to Nepal coming with a new map, which India sees as "unjustified cartographic assertion". 

New Delhi has asked the country to "respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity" and create "positive atmosphere" for diplomatic dialogue to resolve the outstanding boundary issues.

On Tuesday, Nepal's lower house unanimously backed a constitutional amendment bill that will amend Nepal's political map in the coat of arms. Once passed by the 2/3rd majority in the lower house after 72 hours, it will go to the upper house -the national assembly where the same procedure will be followed. After passage in the upper house and assent by the Nepali President, the law or the amendment will come into force giving constitutional backing to the Nepal Map which is at the heart of diplomatic row with India.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi in Lok Sabha polls: UP Congress chief Ajay Rai

This school dropout earned Rs 24,281 crore in 1 day, was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, then...

'Adipurush jaisi behooda film...': OMG 2 actor Govind Namdev slams CBFC for giving his film 'senseless' A certificate

Viral video: Man's remarkable composure amidst dozens of mighty pythons leaves internet shocked

Watch: Bangladesh opener walks on fire for 'mind-training' ahead of Asia Cup 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE