Nepal PM Balen Shah arrived in New Delhi on first official visit since March. He will hold talks with PM Modi on $2 billion economic package, joint vision document, energy and connectivity.

Nepalese Prime Minister Balen Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday evening on his first official visit to India since assuming office in March. The visit, which has been scheduled at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to conclude on Monday, making it a little over a day long, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Shah was received by Union Minister Jitin Prasada upon his arrival in the national capital. He was also accorded a ceremonial welcome during the visit.

The Nepalese prime minister is scheduled to hold detailed discussions with PM Modi on Monday, with a focus on strengthening bilateral relations and exchanging views on important regional and international developments of mutual interest.

According to a press release issued by Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shah is accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Shishir Khanal, Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, the Prime Minister's Chief Advisor Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials.

What is on the agenda of Balen Shah's India visit?

Bilateral discussions with PM Narendra Modi

Shah and Modi are expected to hold bilateral talks on Monday to take stock of the entire spectrum of India-Nepal relations and discuss regional and international matters of shared interest.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a press briefing on Friday that the discussions would also cover emerging areas of cooperation, including startups, technology, innovation and sports.

Meetings with President Murmu and EAM Jaishankar

During his stay in India, the Nepalese prime minister is also scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He will additionally call on President Droupadi Murmu.

Nepal's proposal for a $2 billion economic package

Ahead of Shah's visit, Kathmandu conveyed a proposal seeking a $2 billion economic package from India, including $1 billion in grants. The proposal is aimed at advancing development projects and rebuilding areas damaged by recent flash floods, according to an earlier report by Hindustan Times, which cited people familiar with the matter.

India's proposed joint vision document

India has proposed a joint vision document covering economic cooperation, investment, transit, energy, digital connectivity and healthcare. The document is expected to be unveiled during Shah's visit, with its formal adoption proposed at the conclusion of his trip.

The initiative is part of efforts to reset and strengthen bilateral ties, with an emphasis on establishing long-term cooperation and setting specific targets across key sectors.