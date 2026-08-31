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Nepal Floods: Ex-Madras HC Justice V Sivagnanam missing, CJI intervention sought

The bar body has urged the CJI to forward its appeal to the Government of India and the concerned authorities and to take all possible and immediate steps to trace Justice Sivagnanam.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 31, 2026, 10:36 AM IST

Nepal Floods: Ex-Madras HC Justice V Sivagnanam missing, CJI intervention sought
Nepal Floods: Ex-Madras HC Justice V Sivagnanam missing, CJI intervention sought
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Former Madras High Court judge and senior advocate Justice Veerasamy Sivagnanam(Retd.) has remained untraceable following catastrophic flash floods in Nepal. Raising concern over his whereabouts, the Delhi Tamil Advocates Association has written to the Government of India and the Chief Justice of India seeking immediate assistance. 

Nepal floods: Former Madras HC judge missing

In the appeal to the CJI Surya Kant, the Association said Justice Sivagnanam was travelling in Nepal as part of a group of Tamil pilgrims when floods and landslides struck the country. His presence in the group of pilgrims was confirmed by a group photograph taken aboard the bus. Further, the association said that Justice Sivagnanam communicated with his wife over a WhatsApp call in the early hours of August 26, following which there has been no further contact with him. 

The appeal further stated that passengers travelling in another bus, who were later rescued near the Armed Police Force (APF) Nepal Border Outpost at Timure, told Justice Sivagnanam’s family that his bus was located only around 100–200 metres from theirs. 

The bar body has urged the CJI to forward its appeal to the Government of India and the concerned authorities and to take all possible and immediate steps to trace Justice Sivagnanam. The bar body sought information on his safety and appealed for his safe return to India. 

About Justice Sivagnanam

Sivagnanam had a distinguished career spanning 34 years, beginning with the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service in the early 1990s, where he served in the subordinate judiciary, including as a District and Sessions Judge across several jurisdictions. He was elevated to become a judge of the Madras High Court in 2020, where he handled a range of civil, family and writ matters. After retiring from the High Court, he was designated a Senior Advocate by the Supreme Court in July 2025. 

Nepal floods: Death toll

The death toll from flash floods in Nepal rose to 788 on Sunday, even as more than 2,500 people are still missing. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said that at least 2,502 people are still missing, while 9,435 people were rescued from flood-hit areas so far.

As of August 31, 2026, 320 Indians remained missing, and 108 Indian nationals have so far been rescued.

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