Nepal Flood Crisis: India sends 5.5 tonnes of medicines, 11-member rescue team

India has already dispatched a total of 68.5 tonnes of relief materials to Nepal, along with a team of doctors and paramedics, as well as a technical contingent along with equipment for search and rescue operations.

India on Wednesday sent a fifth tranche of over five tonnes of essential medicines to flood-hit Nepal, alongside an 11-member rescue team. "The fifth Indian aircraft has departed for Nepal. It is carrying an 11-member rescue team with specialised equipment, and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on social media.

India's assistance to flood-hit Nepal

The aircraft was sent at a time when the death toll from floods in Nepal has risen to 1,127, according to the Nepal Police, on Wednesday. The act of sending relief aircraft to Nepal falls under India's "Neighbourhood First" policy and as part of its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) framework.

Also, a 19-member Indian forensic team has joined Nepalese experts in analysing DNA samples to help identify victims and missing people following the recent flash floods. The team is working at forensic laboratories in Kathmandu and is helping speed up the processing of samples collected from flood-affected areas.

India has already dispatched a total of 68.5 tonnes of relief materials to Nepal, along with a team of doctors and paramedics, as well as a technical contingent along with equipment for search and rescue operations. The first tranche of relief materials was sent by India hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on August 26, the day flash floods struck the Himalayan nation.

Meanwhile, Nepal flood survivors in Nuwakot have found shelter and medical care at the Nepal-Bharat Maitri Bhawan, an India-supported facility. The hospital is sheltering more than 100 displaced people each night and has deployed doctors, nurses, paramedics and mobile medical teams to treat survivors. The facility has also provided food, medicines and emergency treatment to people injured in the floods, particularly as access to the district hospital remains disrupted. Survivors have thanked India for its assistance.

Nepal floods: Death toll

The death toll from last week's flash floods in Nepal has risen to over 1,000 after rescue workers recovered more bodies from affected areas, according to Nepalese authorities. While emergency teams have rescued more than 12,000 people, roughly 4,000 remain missing as search and rescue operations continue. As per the Nepal Police, a total of 45 bodies have been recovered from Rasuwa, 155 from Nuwakot, 59 from Dhading, 348 from Chitwan, 66 from Gorkha, 38 from Tanahun, 217 from Nawalparasi East and 190 from Nawalparasi West. The Nepal Police also reported that nine bodies have been recovered in India. Of the bodies recovered, only 95 have so far been handed over to their families after identification.

(With inputs from ANI)