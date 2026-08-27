Nepal Flash Floods: Former DRDO Chief Satheesh Reddy, wife among 31 pilgrims stranded in Tibet

Ex-DRDO chief Reddy and 30 pilgrims safe but stranded in Tibet after Nepal floods kill 270, 800+ missing; 21 Indians rescued, 288 still missing.

Former DRDO chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy and 30 other pilgrims are stranded near the Nepal-Tibet border due to flash floods in Nepal. The group, on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, is safe and currently located in Saga County, Tibet, after successfully crossing the flood-affected area on Wednesday morning.

Hundreds dead and missing in Nepal floods

After severe flash floods destroyed homes, bridges, and villages in Nepal, at least 270 people have been killed and over 800 are reported missing. The floods caused large-scale destruction in several districts near the Nepal-Tibet border. According to officials, the flash floods were sparked after a glacier collapse impeded the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhote Koshi river, leading to unexpected overflow and flooding in downstream districts. Speaking at the NDTV World Anviksha Summit in Kathmandu, Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said nearly 300 Indian nationals, mostly pilgrims, are missing.

"Foreign nationals, including Indians, take the route in the affected area to the Mansarovar Yatra. Close to 300 Indians have been reported missing and the government is trying to establish contact with them," Khanal said. The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is a sacred high-altitude pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar, undertaken every year by hundreds of devotees from India.

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Rescue efforts and India's aid

The stranded pilgrims intend to return to India via the Tibet-China route, but it will depend on China reopening the Tibet border. India has sent nearly 50 tons of relief material to Nepal in two tranches; the first flight took off Wednesday night with 10 tons of material, and the second flight carried 37.5 tons of medicines and food packets, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.