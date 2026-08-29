Nepal Flash Floods: 404 people from Maharashtra stranded in Nepal-Tibet, 60 still untraceable

More than 404 people from Maharashtra are stranded in the Nepal-Tibet region due to flash floods. Authorities contacted 338 individuals and ensured their well-being, with 37 being shifted back to India, according to a report from the Maharashtra government on Saturday.

With over 404 people from Maharashtra stranded in the Nepal-Tibet region following flash floods, authorities have contacted 338 people and ensured their well-being.

"37 of them are being shifted to India," a Maharashtra government report said on Saturday. However, 60 tourists who had reached Nepal through Mumbai-based Richa Tour are still untraceable.

The flash floods swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, causing loss of life and widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure, while leaving nearly 2,000 people missing.

MEA shares list, 105 from Nagpur returned

The report said the Ministry of External Affairs has provided a list of 149 Indians - all from different districts of Maharashtra and currently safe in the China/Tibet region to the state government.

The government has forwarded the list to all the district collectors for identification and further coordination, according to the report.

"As many as 105 citizens from Nagpur have already returned to India, and they are among the 404 people who were reported safe," it said.

60 tourists via Richa Tours untraceable, rescue on

The report said 60 citizens had travelled to Nepal through Mumbai-based Richa Tours Pvt Ltd and authorities had not yet established direct contact with this group. Information about six other citizens was received through an online link, but officials could not contact them either.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) is coordinating with the MEA control room and regularly sending updated lists. Rescue teams have been deployed at the affected locations as required, while efforts to trace missing citizens are underway.

District authorities are verifying information about stranded citizens, while officials are maintaining contact with travel agencies and family members through helplines.