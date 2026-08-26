Nepal Flash Flood: PM Modi speaks to PM Balen Shah, assures all aid; Bihar on high alert

PM Modi speaks to Nepal PM Balendra Shah after Bhote Koshi flash flood, assures all humanitarian aid. 8 dead, 105 Indians among 384 missing, mostly Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balen Shah after a deadly flash flood swept through parts of Nepal, assuring him of 'all possible humanitarian assistance'.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time," Modi said in a post on X, adding that India is coordinating 'closely on rescue and relief efforts.'

Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time.



India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2026

At least eight people died, while more casualties are feared as flash floods swept Nepal's Rasuwa district, bordering Tibet, on Wednesday. Across the border, Tibet reported "major casualties" with some missing in the neighbouring county of Gyirong after a mudslide hit a land crossing between China and Nepal, the Xinhua official news agency said.

At least 105 Indians missing after flash floods

Over 380 tourists, mostly foreigners, were out of contact on Wednesday in Nepal after a massive flood tore through the border region with Tibet, AFP reported.

"A preliminary agency-wise record received from tourism and travel companies has identified 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, who were reported missing from the affected areas," said Nepal Tourism Board said.

At least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the missing persons after the flash floods left a trail of destruction, sweeping through villages and damaging critical infrastructure. Most of the Indians were headed for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in Tibet.

A sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet, killing several and causing extensive devastation at settlements along the river and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects early Wednesday.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time) coming from the Tibet side affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu, officials said.

Bihar on high alert, six districts under vigilance

In India, the Bihar government stepped up vigilance over the flash flood situation in Nepal. Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit held a video conference with district magistrates and directed officials in districts along the Gandak and Kosi river systems to remain particularly alert.

Bihar has been put on alert after heavy rain and devastating floods in Nepal raised concerns over rising water levels in rivers flowing into the state. Six districts along the Kosi, Gandak and Ganga have been placed under special vigilance.

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to take stock of the situation. The Centre is closely monitoring developments, while NDRF teams have been sent to affected areas.

Chief Minister Choudhary said a high-level team was constituted to monitor the flash flood situation in Nepal. "The Chief Secretary and DGP are monitoring the situation. I am also holding a meeting on it shortly," he said.