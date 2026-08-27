Nepal flash flood: Death toll rises to 332, 403 tourists missing in Rasuwa including 133 Indians

Nepal flash flood death toll rises to 332, 403 tourists missing in Rasuwa - 341 foreigners including 133 Indians, 62 Nepali. Flood from Tibet hit Bhote Koshi-Trishuli basin Wednesday.

The death toll from the massive flash floods in Nepal's Bhote Koshi-Trishuli river basin rose to 332, while 403 Nepalese and foreign tourists remained missing in Rasuwa, according to the latest update from Nepal Police. The flash floods struck Rasuwa and neighbouring districts on Wednesday after floodwaters surged from the Tibet side, causing widespread destruction in the Himalayan region.

Of the 403 tourists reported missing in Rasuwa, 341 are foreign nationals, including 133 Indians, while 62 are Nepalese. The situation remains fluid as authorities continue search and rescue operations in the affected areas.

Rescue operations intensified

Nepali Army and private helicopters have been deployed to evacuate people stranded in flood-hit areas. Rescue teams have been operating in Timure, Syabrubesi and other settlements along the river.

The Nepali Army rescued 123 people by helicopter on Thursday morning. This included 95 people from Timure, seven people trapped inside a hydropower project tunnel in Haku and 21 Indian tourists who had been reported missing. In another operation, 105 people were rescued from Timure, including six foreign tourists, while seven Nepali citizens trapped inside a tunnel were also evacuated.

Authorities have also intensified the supply of food, tents and medicines to affected areas and urged people living close to riverbanks to remain on high alert.

Around 100 Indian visitors located

Nepal authorities said around 100 Indian visitors who had earlier been reported missing have since been located by rescue teams. Around 25 Chinese workers who were also reported missing have been found.

Meanwhile, 31 pilgrims from Hyderabad, including former DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy, were reported safe after escaping the flash flood during their Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. A 36-member group from Kerala travelling in Nepal was also reported safe and away from the flood-hit areas.

Flood threat extends downstream

The disaster has also raised concerns in India's Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as floodwaters move downstream towards the Gandak-Narayani river system.

Bihar authorities said the Gandak river's water level peaked at 1,50,200 cusecs at 11 pm on Wednesday before declining. However, officials said the level was rising again because of rainfall in the Devghat area and that monitoring was continuing. Administrations in parts of Uttar Pradesh have also been placed on alert.

Cause of flash flood under investigation

Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said initial reports suggested that an earthquake may have triggered an avalanche that caused the devastating flood. However, authorities are still investigating the exact sequence of events.

Experts have also suggested that the lower section of a glacier may have collapsed and triggered the sudden surge of water. The US Geological Survey initially classified the event as a magnitude 5.2 earthquake but later recorded it as a landslide. The event occurred near the Nepal-Tibet region on August 26.

Nepal's Flood Forecasting Division has said there is currently no credible information indicating that another major flood is imminent in Rasuwa or Nuwakot, although river levels could rise slightly because of rainfall. India has also stepped up its relief efforts, with the Indian Air Force deploying aircraft carrying emergency supplies and medical assistance to Nepal.