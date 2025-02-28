Nepal Earthquake: The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center on its website stated that the epicentre lies at Sindhupalchowk district's Bhairavkunda at around 2:51 AM (Local Time).

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hit Nepal in the early hours of Friday with the epicentre in Sindhupalchowk District in the Central Region of the Himalayan nation. Tremors were also felt in border regions of Bihar, West Bengal's Siliguri, and other neighbouring areas in India and Tibet.

The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center's website stated that the epicentre lies at Sindhupalchowk district's Bhairavkunda at around 2:51 AM (Local Time).

The early morning jolt sent people in several areas of Nepal, especially in the eastern and central regions, reported feeling the earthquake.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries or major damage, but local authorities are assessing the situation in the affected regions.

Given Nepal's history of destructive earthquakes, officials have advised residents to stay alert for possible aftershocks.

With ANI inputs