'Neither MLA, nor MP...': BJP slams CM Revanth Reddy for providing police convoy to brother

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has targeted Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for providing a police convoy to his brother, Anumula Krishna Reddy.

In a viral video that surfaced on the internet, the newly sworn-in Telangana CM's brother was seen going in a police convoy.

"It is wrong because his brother is neither an MLA nor an MP...It is illegal...All the ex-MLAs security has been removed. Former CM KCR's security has been reduced to Y+...On what basis was his brother escorted?" BJP leader T Raja Singh questioned the state government.

Earlier today, Bharat Rahstra Samiti (BRS) leader Krishank posted a video showing Anumula Krishna Reddy being escorted by the police and questioned the government over the same.

"He is not a Minister, not even an MLA, But he is escorted by Police Vehicle... Because he is Chief Minister's brother?" said the BRS leader in a post on 'X'. "Is this Congress's Prajala Paalana?" he further asked.

The Congress government came to power in Telangana with leader Revanth Reddy becoming the Chief Minister having secured 64 seats in the 119-member assembly.

Revanth Reddy became the first Congress Chief Minister of the youngest state in India. Congress MLA Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state that was formed in the year 2014.