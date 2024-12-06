Faisal Khan aka Khan sir has been taken into custody by Bihar police amid protests against the anticipated normalisation process in the BPSC. However, the Bihar police have refuted the claims.

Faisal Khan aka Khan sir has been taken into custody by Bihar police amid protests against the anticipated normalisation process in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 70th combined competitive examination, which is scheduled to held on December 13, media reports claimed.

However, the Patna police have refuted the claims of Khan sir's arrest, terming it "baseless", as reported by News 18.

"Neither was Khan sir arrested, nor taken into custody. He was repeatedly being asked to come to the police station but he was not ready. The claims of his arrest are baseless", said Rajiv Mishra, SSP, Patna.

According to the report, Khan sir was among the protestors opposing the normalisation process in the BPSC.

Why the protests are being held?

Thousands of protestors gathered outside the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) office in Patna to oppose the controversial "normalisation" process in the upcoming Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination.

The police resorted to "Lathi Charge" to disperse the crowd, as a result of which, chaotic scenes were witnessed at the protest site. The protestors were demanding a written confirmation from the BPSC that the "normalisation" would not be applied in the exam.

The normalisation process refers to adjusting scores if one set of questions is perceived as easier or harder than others. For example, if a candidate performs below average in one shift, her/his scores might be adjusted upwards to align with that of another candidate who appeared for the exam in a different shift.

What is BPSC's take on the protest?

The BPSC has clarified that the normalisation process had not yet been officially announced. Secretary Satya Prakash Sharma said that if normalisation were to be applied, the commission would have mentioned it in the notification itself.

Moreover, the commission also issued a notification, stating, “There is no mention of normalisation anywhere in the advertisement for the BPSC 70th CCE, not there has been any subsequent information. The exam will be held as scheduled on December 13".