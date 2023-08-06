Headlines

30 years of Khal Nayak: Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff share throwback photos; director reveals why he chose Sanjay Dutt

'Neither do anything, nor let anyone else do anything': PM Modi hits out at Opposition

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country.

ANI

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 03:23 PM IST

Prime Minister on Sunday launched an attack on the Opposition parties, alleging that they have an objection to everthing that BJP government is doing for the betterment of the country. PM Modi was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country under the 'Amrit Bharat Station' scheme on Sunday, and said, "Unfortunately, a section of the Opposition in our country is following the old methods even today. They will neither do anything by themselves nor let anyone else do anythig.”

“The country built a modern Parliament building. Parliament is the symbol of the country's democracy. It has representation from the Ruling side as well as from the Opposition. But this section of the Opposition opposed the new Parliament building,” PM Modi said.

“We redeveloped Kartavya Path but they opposed that too," he added.  "For 70 years, they didn't even build a war memorial for the Bravehearts of the country. When we built National War Memorial, they felt no shame in criticising that too. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity is the tallest building in the world. Every Indian is proud of it. But none of the big leaders of a few political parties ever visited the Statue. But rising above from negative, we are moving forward on the path of positive politics as a mission,” PM Modi added.

Further, PM Modi while speaking about the redevelopment project, said, “Each Amrit station will become a symbol of the city's modern aspirations and ancient heritage."  The mega redevelopment project is estimated to cost worth Rs 25,000 crore approximately. 

According to officials, the 508 stations chosen for the redevelopment project, are spread across 27 states and union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana, 13 in Karnataka among others. 

The project aims at ensuring provision of modern passenger amenities along with well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well-designed signage for the guidance of passengers. The design of the station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched to redevelop 1,309 stations across the country. 

