'Neighbourhood First' policy: PM Modi will be on two-day official visit to Bhutan on 17-18 August

PM Modi will be on a two-day official visit to Bhutan on 17-18 August 2019 to strengthen bilateral ties.

The visit will reflect the importance New Delhi attaches to its ties with the Himalayan nation and would reiterate the government's emphasis on its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The focus of the trip will be on a wide range of issues including hydropower cooperation and proving assistance to Bhutan's economic development plan.

.The two countries share a unique and time-tested bilateral relationship, characterised by trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding.

Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had made a two-day official visit to Bhutan in his first overseas trip after assuming charge of his ministry.

During the visit, Jaishankar had met with Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and discussed ways to emphasise bilateral cooperation.

Last month, Narendra Modi completed his first overseas bilateral trip to Maldives and Srilanka after assuming office for the second term.

Starting off his first two-nation overseas trip after assuming office for a second term, Modi arrived in the Maldives to a grand ceremonial welcome on June 8.

Six documents were exchanged between India and Maldives, including Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) in health, hydrography and customs capacity building, to name a few. Modi and Solih further inaugurated two projects on Composite Training Centre and Coastal Surveillance Radar System.

The Prime Minister then headed for Sri Lanka after completing his official engagements in Maldives.

Showing India's solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka, the Indian Prime Minister became the first leader to visit the country after the Easter terror attacks, which killed over 250 people and wounded hundreds of others.

Shortly after landing, Modi paid his respect at the St Anthony's Shrine in Colombo, which was one of the eight locations targetted by terrorists on April 21.

He was welcomed at the President's Secretariat by Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, where a bilateral was later held between India and Sri Lanka.

(With ANI inputs)