‘Nehru’s intentions were good, but…’: Rajnath Singh at Kargil Vijay Diwas

Image Credit: ANI

On the eve of the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commemorated the Indian Army's heroic sacrifice and how forces put Pakistan in its place.

"The 1999 Kargil War was the most recent conflict with Pakistan. I think this war was a smaller, more contained conflict. However, our Indian soldiers have sacrificed their lives in every conflict. Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir as a whole served as a "main war theatre." After Independence, the adversaries had their sights set on this area, but Indian soldiers were able to disrupt these plans with their bravery and courage "Rajnath Singh said.

“Will remember those who laid their lives in service to the country. Our Army has always made this supreme sacrifice for the country. Several of our brave soldiers laid their lives in the 1999 war, I bow down to them,” the Union Minister said.

He also spoke about Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first Prime Minister, under whose leadership China had occupied India’s area in Ladakh in 1962. “In 1962, China captured our area in Ladakh with Pandit Nehru as our PM. I will not question his intentions. Intentions can be good but the same does not apply to policies. However, today’s India is one of the most powerful countries in the world,” the defence minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

J&K | In 1962 China captured our area in Ladakh, with Pandit Nehru as our PM. I will not question his intentions. Intentions can be good but the same does not apply to policies. However, today's India is one of the most powerful countries in the world: Defence Min Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/bpuUFFMVzv — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

Rajnath Singh further noted that 'a resolution was passed in the Parliament of India on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.' "Pak Occupied Kashmir was a part of India, is and will remain a part of India. How can it be that Baba Amarnath in the form of Shiva is with us and Mother Sharda Shakti is across the LoC," he said.

Singh also met with the families of security personnel who had lost their lives in the operation.

The Indian Army is gearing up for the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas commemoration to be conducted at the Kargil War Memorial.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war.

Several programmes will be held at the memorial to be attended by dignitaries from the army and civil administration as well as gallantry awardees and their families.