A Muslim woman, deeply affected by the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, has left Islam and embraced Sanatan Dharma. With the help of the Hindu Raksha Dal, she embraced Sanatan Dharma through formal religious rituals. She has also changed her name from Neha Khan to Neha Sharma.

Neha Sharma recounted how terrorists identified and killed Hindu tourists after asking their religion. Witnessing this act, she said, led her to associate Islam with terrorism. She added that this emotional turmoil prompted her decision to leave Islam and adopt Sanatan Dharma.

As part of the ritual, Neha Sharma tied a protective thread on the wrist of Pinky Chaudhary, the national president of the Hindu Raksha Dal.

In response, Pinky Chaudhary assured her of protection and emphasised that this act should not be seen as religious conversion but rather as a 'homecoming.' She also stated that the organisation welcomes anyone who voluntarily chooses to embrace Sanatan Dharma.

Pinky Chaudhary revealed that Neha Khan, originally from Delhi, was previously divorced. Her father had pressured her to remarry her ex-husband through the practice of halala, which she refused. Shortly after, the terrorist attack in Pahalgam occurred, leaving her deeply distressed and motivating her to adopt Sanatan Dharma.

A havan ceremony was conducted at the Sahibabad office of the Hindu Raksha Dal on Tuesday to mark her adoption of the faith. A video of the event has been widely shared on social media.