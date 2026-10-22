Neha Bora denies CJP protest link, challenges peace bond in Delhi HC after detention

The High Court is hearing Bora's plea against a notice issued by a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) asking her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and maintain peace. She received the notice on Oct 18, a day after her release following detention during a march towards Mandi House on Oct 16.

AISA president Neha Bora on Thursday told the Delhi High Court she had no involvement in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest call, while challenging the notice served on her after her detention on October 16. Her counsel argued that she had not committed any offence or indulged in any activity amounting to breach of peace.

The High Court is hearing Bora's plea against a notice issued by a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) asking her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and maintain peace. She received the notice on October 18, a day after her release following detention during a march towards Mandi House on October 16.

The notice referred to repeated protests around Jantar Mantar, which is no longer notified as a protest site, and claimed Bora had instigated people to head to Connaught Place despite prohibitory orders there.

No call for violence, Bora's lawyer tells court

Appearing for Bora, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan told the court she was detained within 10 to 15 minutes of reaching Mandi House on the evening of October 16. He submitted that she had committed no offence, including breach of peace, on that day.

Pointing to a social media post about a gathering at Mandi House at 5 pm, Sankaranarayanan said it only read, "see you today at 5 PM."

He contended the post had no call for violence, no attempt to disturb public peace and no invitation to assemble to commit an offence.

Referring to the grounds mentioned in the notice, he said, "The original order passed did not include any of these areas."

Sankaranarayanan also cited a press conference on October 15 and a social media post the next day, contending that Bora's activities were peaceful.

Lawyer cites curbs on protest sites in Delhi

He told the court that Jantar Mantar was an exempted area where processions are allowed, whereas Mandi House and other places were not covered under it.

He noted that authorities had imposed orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in several parts of Delhi, restricting activities in notified areas.

Sankaranarayanan said Bora had made multiple public posts and participated in past protests without facing objections, noting that she is an active public figure and heads AISA.

On the wider protest movement, the lawyer said there was no violence and Bora's statements were measured, focusing on calls for reform.

The petition challenges the SEM's notice under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) asking Bora to furnish a Rs 10,000 personal bond and maintain peace.

According to the petition, the notice is vague and factually incorrect, with no material to show she was likely to breach peace. The case is based on allegations that she raised slogans at Mandi House, held repeated protests near Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders, and asked people to join a protest at Connaught Place on October 16.

Under Section 126, the SEM can ask a person to furnish such a bond when there is credible information that the person is likely to breach peace, disturb public tranquillity or commit a wrongful act leading to disturbance.

Bora was taken into preventive detention on October 16 while on her way to take part in the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) 'Lehra Do Tiranga' (Let the Tricolour Fly) march. She was released the next day.

The plea alleged that the proceedings misused preventive powers to curb peaceful dissent, violating Bora's fundamental rights under Articles 19(1)(a), 19(1)(b) and 21 of the Constitution relating to freedom of speech and expression, peaceful assembly and life.