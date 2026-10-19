Neha Bora challenges Delhi Police peace bond notice, seeks urgent HC hearing

AISA president Neha Bora has challenged the Delhi Police’s Rs 10,000 peace bond notice in the High Court. Know the whole matter.

All India Students' Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora has moved the Delhi High Court, challenging a notice issued by a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) directing her to show cause why she should not execute a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety to maintain peace during a protest.

In her petition, Neha Bora sought quashing of the October 17 notice issued under Sections 126 and 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. She has also sought directions to the authorities not to take any coercive action against her pursuant to the notice.

Neha Bora challenges Rs 10,000 peace bond notice

Bora was directed to appear before the SEM on Monday, October 19, and furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 along with one surety to maintain peace during the inquiry. AISA has sought an immediate stay and withdrawal of the notice.

Why Delhi Police issued the peace bond notice

According to the petition, the notice cites sloganeering at Mandi House on October 16 and repeated protests at Jantar Mantar despite the imposition of Section 163 of the BNSS, and an allegation that Bora instigated the public to participate in a protest at Connaught Place on the same day.

Bora disputes allegations over Connaught Place protest

In her petition, the AISA chief has disputed the allegations of the Connaught Place protest, saying that she called for a peaceful gathering at Mandi House at 5 PM. Bora also stated that she was detained at Mandi House and that the gathering was called for a different issue than what is mentioned in the notice.

Bora's plea also invokes the fundamental rights to freedom of speech and expression, peaceful assembly and personal liberty under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

For those unversed, Neha Bora was on her way to participate in the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march planned at Connaught Place. She was detained by the Delhi Police along with other outfit leaders like Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke. Both were later released after appearing before a SEM and executing a peace bond.