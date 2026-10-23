Neha Bora Case Explained: Why Delhi HC rejected AISA President’s plea against Rs 10,000 peace bond notice

The Delhi High Court rejected AISA president Neha Bora’s plea against a Rs 10,000 peace bond notice following the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march, while directing the SEM to share supporting material.

The Delhi High Court has dismissed AISA president Neha Bora’s plea challenging a notice issued by a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) requiring her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 along with one surety to maintain peace during an inquiry. However, the court directed the magistrate to provide Bora with all the material relied upon in the proceedings and examine whether she could be asked to furnish the bond at the outset.

The case stems from Bora’s participation in the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march in Delhi on October 16, which called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged anomalies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Why did Neha Bora challenge the notice?

The notice, issued on October 17 under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directed Bora to appear before the SEM on October 19 and explain why she should not be required to furnish a personal bond and surety to maintain peace during the inquiry.

In her plea, drafted by lawyer Abhik Chimni, Bora argued that the notice was vague and factually inaccurate and did not provide supporting material to establish that she was likely to breach the peace.

The Delhi Police opposed the petition, arguing that it was not maintainable.

What did the Delhi Police allege?

The proceedings stem from allegations that Bora raised slogans at Mandi House on October 16, repeatedly protested near Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders imposed under Section 163 of the BNSS, and encouraged others to join the demonstration.

During the hearing, Bora’s senior counsel argued that citizens did not require permission to hoist the national flag and that seeking a change of regime was not improper in a democracy.

The Delhi Police countered that a regime could be changed only through elections, not by “lumpen elements congregating in New Delhi”.

What do Sections 126 and 135 of the BNSS say?

Section 126 of the BNSS allows an Executive Magistrate to require a person to execute a bond to maintain peace when credible information suggests that the person may breach the peace, disturb public tranquillity or commit an act likely to cause such a disturbance.

Section 135 deals with the inquiry into the truth of the information underlying preventive proceedings. It also provides for a magistrate to require a bond during the inquiry in circumstances where immediate preventive action is considered necessary.

What did the Delhi High Court direct?

While dismissing Bora’s plea, the High Court directed the SEM to provide her with all the material relied upon in the proceedings.

The court also asked the magistrate to consider the scope and implications of Section 135 of the BNSS, particularly whether Bora could be required to furnish a bond at the beginning of the proceedings or whether the need for one should be assessed as the inquiry progresses, depending on whether subsequent incidents indicate a threat to peace.

The detailed judgment, including the court’s reasoning and directions to the SEM, is awaited.