Nefarious Chinese design exposed! French firm confirms PLA Navy's espionage activities in Bay of Bengal, Beijing caught doing...

The Chinese nefarious designs against India have been exposed once again. Once again, the People's Liberation Army Navy has been caught carrying out illegal espionage targeting India. In a startling revelation, a French maritime intelligence company has revealed that a hidden Chinese vessel entered the Indian waters in the Bay of Bengal, switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) to conceal itself and carried out an espionage operation against the Indian Navy and other military and civilian targets.

Chinese ship in Bay of Bengal

According to the Economic Times, French firm Unseenlab used satellites to track ships in the high seas. It said that during its 16-day survey of the Bay of Bengal, it found that about 10% of ships operating in the region had turned off AIS, causing security concerns in India amid enhanced China-Bangladesh ties. Using the satellite images, Unseenlabs tracked 1,897 vessels during the period.

Chinese espionage against India

The French satellite firm said that a particular Chinese research vessel was near Indian waters and was constantly present in the Indian Ocean. It said in its report, "While not broadcasting AIS, its RF signature was consistent and traceable, enabling our systems to monitor its movement over several days… We suspect that this prominent Chinese research vessel was likely operating with strategic intent." Unseenlabs also said that the Chinese vessel was perhaps on a mission of seafloor mapping, acoustic environment analysis, and identifying submarine transit corridors. These activities support surveillance operations and anti-submarine warfare preparedness.

Chinese vessel in Indian Ocean

Earlier in May, immediately after Operation Sindoor, the Chinese survey vessel Da Yang Yi Hao entered Indian waters. The research vessel designed for deep-sea exploration and marine resource surveys is a part of China’s expanding fleet of advanced oceanographic vessels. These vessels are often described as having dual-use capabilities, as they serve both scientific and potential military purposes. The Xiang Yang Hong 03 docked in the Maldives in 2024. The Indian Navy has also spotted Chinese research vessels like the Xiang Yang Hong 01 and Yuan Wang 03. Earlier in 2024, at least two Chinese research ships were found in the Indian Ocean off Sri Lanka.