NEET UG 2024 row: 'Grace marks cancelled for 1,563 students, retest on June 23,' Centre to SC

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates, who were given grace marks, will be given the option to take re-test on June 23.

The government/NTA informed the top court that a committee has been formed to review the results of over 1,563 candidates who received 'grace marks' to compensate for time lost while taking the NEET-UG exam.

The exams will be held on June 23, and the results will be released before June 30, according to the NTA.