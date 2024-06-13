NEET UG 2024 row: 'Grace marks cancelled for 1,563 students, retest on June 23,' Centre to SC

India
The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates, who were given grace marks, will be given the option to take re-test on June 23.
The government/NTA informed the top court that a committee has been formed to review the results of over 1,563 candidates who received 'grace marks' to compensate for time lost while taking the NEET-UG exam.
The exams will be held on June 23, and the results will be released before June 30, according to the NTA.