NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Dharmendra Pradhan urges 22 lakh students to stay fearless ahead of re-test

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged 22 lakh NEET re-exam candidates to stay calm and stress-free, assuring full support from NTA and authorities.

As nearly 22 lakh students prepare to appear for the NEET re-exam on Sunday (June 21, 2026), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged candidates to stay calm and approach the test without fear or anxiety.

Speaking ahead of the examination, Pradhan expressed full confidence in the National Testing Agency (NTA), state governments, district administrations, the education system, and students.

“Today, around 22 lakh students are going to sit for NEET after a short while. They should sit fearlessly and free of anxiety. They will certainly do well. My many good wishes to the students,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the NEET-UG Re-Examination, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "NEET-UG re-examination is going to take place today. I have complete faith in the NTA, all the state governments, the district administrations, the Indian education sector, and… pic.twitter.com/nZe8IKJamA — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026

Appeal to protect students’ mental health

The Education Minister also appealed to the public and stakeholders to avoid any actions that could negatively impact students’ mental well-being during this crucial time.

He stressed that the future of the country’s youth should not be disturbed or politicised.

“Please do not play with the future of India’s new generation. Do not do anything that will impact the mental health of children,” he said, repeating his appeal for restraint.

Without naming anyone directly, Pradhan referred to certain “so-called responsible people” who, according to him, acted with “wrong intentions” on Saturday and caused unnecessary stress among students. He urged them to avoid further comments or actions that could create anxiety.

Background of the NEET Re-Exam

The NEET-UG 2026 exam was earlier cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. The government subsequently ordered a comprehensive investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Following the review process, the re-exam is being conducted on Sunday, with authorities putting arrangements in place across centres nationwide.