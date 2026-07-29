NEET-UG Paper Leak Row: Court to hear case on August 3, directs CBI to file complete annexures

The counsel for CBI submitted that the charge sheet and documents are around 20, 000 pages. These voluminous documents are being scanned. Therefore, time is required for the same as the documents have to be supplied to the 13 Accused persons.

The CBI has filed a 20,000 page charge sheet in the NEET UG Paper leak case. The Special Fast Track Court at Rouse Avenue on Wednesday granted the agency 3 days to file all documents, list of statements and articles filed as per the charge sheet.

The counsel for CBI submitted that the charge sheet and documents are around 20,000 pages. These voluminous documents are being scanned. Therefore, time is required for the same as the documents have to be supplied to the 13 Accused persons.

Special Fast Track Court Judge Anu Grover Baliga granted 3 days and listed the Charge sheet for consideration on August 3. The court granted 3 more days to CBI to file all the annexures in the charge sheet as the record is voluminous.

The court pointed out that there is no statement or list of documents filed with the charge sheet. The CBI sought time and submitted that all the documents will be filed within 3 days.

During the hearing, Deputy Legal Advisor A P Singh, Senior Public Prosecutor V K Pathak, and Public Prosecutor Arjun Anand were present during the hearing.The CBI had filed a charge sheet running to 20000 pages against 13 Accused persons in the NEET UG Paper leak case.

The CBI has filed the charge sheet against 13 Accused persons for the offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence and others under BNS, for the offence of criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act and for offences under the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. CBI cited 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects in this charge sheet. All 13 chargesheeted persons are in judicial custody as on date.

The agency said that the Department of Higher Education, Government of India, had lodged a written complaint on 12.05.2026 regarding irregularities and allegations of paper leak in NEET-UG 2026 Examination which was held on 03.05.2026.

The CBI said it registered the FIR on 12.05.2026 and immediately formed multiple teams with 72 officers/ personnel along with 08 Cyber Forensic Experts. Searches were conducted at 92 locations in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and other States. These searches led to seizure of incriminating material like digital and communication devices, documents, etc. Forensic imaging and analysis of the incriminating material has been undertaken.

The first arrest in this case was made on 13.05.2026. A total of 13 accused have been arrested in the case, which included 03 NTA subject experts of Chemistry, Biology and Physics. Several middlemen who have sourced and distributed these leaked questions have also been identified and arrested.

Two individuals associated with coaching institutes have also been arrested for obtaining these leaked question papers from the above experts. The money trail analysis was done, and several bank accounts, bank lockers and a demat account of the accused have been frozen, the CBI said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)