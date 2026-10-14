FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Third Eye' has received its due and respect

'Third Eye' has received its due and respect

Jantar Mantar breach: Delhi Police files trespassing case against Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

Jantar Mantar breach: Police files trespassing case against Saurav Das, Ranka

‘Get ready to lose big time in 2029’: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘vote chori’ charge

‘Get ready to lose big time in 2029’: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white

Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white

Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

NEET UG Paper Leak Case: No NTA, government employee named in CBI chargesheet, details here

The CBI has already filed a main charge sheet against 13 accused persons. The court has already taken cognizance of the main charge sheet.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 11:54 AM IST

NEET UG Paper Leak Case: No NTA, government employee named in CBI chargesheet, details here
Representative Image of students at a NEET Exam centre (Photo/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a supplementary chargesheet before a Rouse Avenue court in the NEET UG Paper leak case. The supplementary chargesheet is filed against Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi.

The accused Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi was arrested on September 2.Special CBI judge Ajay Gupta took the charge sheet on record. The court will hear the submissions on the supplementary charge sheet on October 22.

Senior Public Prosecutor V K Pathak appeared for the CBI.

The CBI has already filed a main charge sheet against 13 accused persons. The court has already taken cognizance of the main charge sheet.

Accused Sheshrao is an alleged close associate of Accused Shubham Khairnar and provided the NEET UG Paper to candidates before the examination. Suryavanshi is stated to belong to Pune, Maharashtra.

There are 13 other accused, namely Manisha Mandhare, Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, Manisha Waghmare, Prahalad Kulkarni, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Dr Manoj Shirure, Tejas Harshad Shah, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal.

The agency earlier said that during his custodial interrogation, it revealed that the accused Sheshrav arranged the purported NEET-UG 2026 leaked questions to various candidates prior to the examination and collected money from the candidates/their families, in criminal conspiracy with accused Shubham Khairnar.

It has further revealed that the accused brought the candidates to a house at Nanded, where the purported leaked questions of NEET UG 2026 were supplied to them. He had collected the original documents/educational certificates of the candidates as surety for payment subsequently.

The CBI had submitted that the further investigation against the arrested accused and his close associates is at a crucial stage. He was having close association with charge-sheeted accused Subham Madhukar Khairnar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NEET UG Paper Leak Case: No NTA, government employee named in CBI chargesheet, details here
NEET UG Paper Leak Case: No NTA, government employee named in CBI chargesheet,
Former England all-rounder makes big statement on Virat Kohli says, 'He is master of chase'
Former England all-rounder makes big statement on Virat Kohli
Air India Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur after bomb threat sparks hijack scare, 250 passengers on board safe
Air India Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur after bomb threat sparks hijack scare
'Third Eye' has received its due and respect
'Third Eye' has received its due and respect
Vatican chief Pope Leo diagnosed with lung cancer, undergoes surgery
Vatican chief Pope Leo diagnosed with lung cancer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement